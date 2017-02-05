Iowa appeared to be dead in the water upon learning it would be without the services of Peter Jok following three straight conference setbacks, but two well-timed games against the bottom of the league has the Hawkeyes feeling confident about themselves again. Expecting to get the Big Ten's leading scorer back following a two-game absence, Iowa looks to crawl over .500 in conference action Sunday when it hosts Nebraska.

Jok (21 points per game) suffered an injury to his back in a Jan. 15 blowout loss at Northwestern - beginning a stretch in which he turned in three of his worst offensive performances of the season and Iowa nearly matched its longest losing streak of the season. Instead of fading once the team's medical staff made a decision to rest the All-American candidate a day before last weekend's home date with Ohio State, the Hawkeyes bounced back with their most convincing victories in Big Ten play - 85-72 over the Buckeyes and 83-63 on Tuesday at Rutgers. Jok torched the Cornhuskers for 34 points in Lincoln exactly a month ago, but it proved to be not enough as Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. matched him point for point in a 93-90 double-overtime victory. The Cornhuskers ended their five-game skid since that win with last Sunday's upset over No. 24 Purdue but fell for the sixth time in seven outings following Thursday's 72-61 home loss to Michigan State.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (10-12, 4-6 Big Ten): Freshman 6-11 center Jordy Tshimanga gave the Cornhuskers the inside presence Thursday they have mostly lacked since Ed Morrow Jr. (10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds) went down with a foot injury six games ago, finishing with season highs in points (15) and boards (nine). Tai Webster (team-high 18.1 points) is 13 away from becoming Nebraska's 28th 1,000-point scorer, and the senior guard is second in the conference in scoring during league play (19.5). Watson (14.4 points, two steals per game) has tallied more than 14 points only once since his offensive explosion against Iowa early last month, but the sophomore guard still ranks third in the Big Ten in steals (2.0), sixth in scoring (16.6) and 10th in 3-point percentage (47.1) during conference action.

ABOUT IOWA (13-10, 5-5): The Hawkeyes set season highs in steals (15) and 3-point percentage (61.1) against the Scarlet Knights, and they have also collected assists on 45 of their 62 made field goals over their last two contests. Guard Jordan Bohannon (9.2 points, 4.7 assists), who has connected on 9-of-17 beyond the arc over that stretch, is one of only two freshmen in the country with 50 3-pointers and 100 assists and needs only three more triples to break the school's freshman record of 52. Nicholas Baer (6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds) has only two double-digit scoring efforts in league play, but the sophomore forward is the only player in Division I with at least 30 blocks, 30 steals and 20 3-pointers this season.

TIP-INS

1. Led by Bohannon's 29 combined points over the last two games, Iowa freshmen have averaged 53 during their recent surge.

2. Webster's 23-game double-digit scoring streak is the fourth-longest by any Cornhusker over the last two decades.

3. Watson (7-of-8) and Jok (5-of-11) accounted for 12 of the 19 made 3-pointers between these teams in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Iowa 78, Nebraska 73