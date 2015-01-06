Iowa 70, Nebraska 59: Aaron White tallied 23 points and nine rebounds as the host Hawkeyes downed the Cornhuskers.

Gabriel Olaseni went 12-of-13 from the foul line and finished with a career-high 18 points for Iowa (11-4, 2-0 Big Ten), which has won eight of its last nine home meetings with Nebraska. Jarrod Uthoff nailed three 3-pointers en route to 15 points and added seven rebounds as the Hawkeyes shot 31-of-38 from the free-throw line to improve to 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2002-03.

Shavon Shields scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half for Nebraska (8-6, 0-2 Big Ten), which shot 2-of-14 beyond the arc. Terran Petteway contributed 11 points and six boards before fouling out late for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska shot 57.1 percent in the first half but trailed by seven at intermission thanks to nine turnovers and Iowa’s 15-2 advantage at the foul line. The Cornhuskers quickly rallied within one before the first media timeout of the second half and Shields scored six straight points midway through the period to give Nebraska only its second lead with 8:09 remaining.

Uthoff and Anthony Clemmons countered with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and White added a triple with 4:39 left to restore Iowa’s seven-point edge. Shields answered with three free throws to close the gap to 61-57, but the Cornhuskers missed their final 10 shots and the Hawkeyes sank nine of their last 10 foul shots – including their final eight – to pull away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Petteway extended his string of double-digit scoring games to 25, the longest such streak for a Cornhusker since Tyronn Lue had 36 straight during the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons. … With his free throw to complete a three-point play late in the first half, White broke the school record of 516 established by Roy Marble (1986-89). He finished Monday 12-of-15 from the stripe. … Iowa committed nine turnovers, marking only the third time it has tallied fewer than 10.