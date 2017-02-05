Iowa overcomes slow start, defeats Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up their third straight victory and moved back above .500 in Big Ten play after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 81-70 on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Nebraska started the game hot, making six of its first 10 shots and jumping out to an early 12-6 lead. Most of the Cornhuskers' damage during the first half came inside with 22 points in the paint.

But Iowa crept back into the game by getting Nebraska into foul trouble and with its shooting, knocking down nearly 50 percent in the first half.

The Hawkeyes actually managed to take a 38-36 lead into halftime after guard Peter Jok hit a jumper as time expired. Jok returned to Iowa's starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a back injury and finished with 12 points -- eight of which came from the charity stripe -- in his comeback.

The second half was more of the same, as the Cornhuskers trailed the rest of the way. Iowa shot just under 50 percent in the second half and finished the game with 22 assists on 27 made shots, while Nebraska struggled on offense and continued to deal with foul trouble.

Iowa delivered the final dagger in the closing minutes when guard Brady Ellingson drained a 3-pointer to extend the Iowa lead to double digits.

Guard Jason Bohannon led the way for the Hawkeyes with 15 points and he shot 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc. Forward Tyler Cook had 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting and Ellingson finished with 11 points.

Nebraska forward Jack McVeigh led all scorers with 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting. The Cornhuskers also received a 14-point, six-rebound, six-assist showing from guard Tai Webster. Center Jordy Tshimanga had 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 3:31 remaining.

Iowa plays its next two contests on the road, starting with a trip to Minnesota on Feb. 8. Nebraska returns home to face No. 10 Wisconsin on Feb. 9.