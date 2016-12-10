Preview: Nebraska at Kansas

In case handing coach Bill Self career win No. 600 wasn't enough, his Kansas team went ahead and delivered him a masterpiece to celebrate the occasion. Coming off their largest margin of victory of the season, the third-ranked Jayhawks eye a ninth straight triumph and Division I-best 48th consecutive home win on Saturday when they host former Big 12 rival Nebraska.

Self moved to 600-189 all-time - reaching the milestone faster than all but eight coaches in Division I history - and improved to 394-84 at Kansas (212-9 in Lawrence) with Tuesday's 105-62 rout of UMKC. “In the big scheme of things, it’s not a milestone because so many have gotten more than that. It’s a pretty significant number, knowing we’ve been a head coach 23 1/3 years … to have that number is pretty significant," Self told the Kansas City Star. None of the Jayhawks' non-conference opponents this year understand the perils of Allen Fieldhouse quite like the Cornhuskers, who have lost 17 in a row in this series and are 7-51 all-time on Kansas' home court. Nebraska fell for the fourth time in five contests since opening with four straight wins following Wednesday's 77-62 setback against No. 10 Creighton - one of two undefeated teams the Cornhuskers have faced during that stretch.

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NEBRASKA (5-4): While the Cornhuskers have held each of their last five opponents to at least 14 points below their season scoring average, they have been unable to take advantage on the other end and are shooting 35.6 percent from the field during their 1-4 stretch, failing to surpass 40 percent shooting in any of their losses. Leading scorer Tai Webster (17.2 points) scored 20 against Creighton and continues to be a bright spot offensively, producing four 20-point performances this season and 10 straight double-digit scoring efforts dating back to last season. Sophomore Ed Morrow (10.1 points, team-high 8.1 rebounds) grabbed a career-high 13 boards Wednesday and is averaging 10.3 over his last three contests.

ABOUT KANSAS (8-1): The Jayhawks' guard-heavy lineup has been lighting it up from long-range over the last four games, shooting 56.3 percent beyond the arc over that time while averaging 13.5 3-pointers after draining an Allen Fieldhouse-record 15 3-pointers against UMKC. Senior Frank Mason (20.8 points, 5.3 assists), who ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring and third in assists, is coming off a career-high tying 30-point effort and also paces Kansas in field-goal percentage (58.9) - the best mark by a Division I guard averaging at least 20 points. Freshman guard Josh Jackson (14.6 points, team-best 6.1 rebounds) posted his second double-double in the last five games with 19 points and 12 boards versus the Kangaroos.

TIP-INS

1. Mason is 14-of-18 beyond the arc over his last four contests.

2. Webster has made one more free throw (41) than the next three Cornhuskers combined.

3. Kansas has made two more 3-pointers over its last four contests (54-of-96) than Nebraska has made all season (52-of-176).

PREDICTION: Kansas 82, Nebraska 58