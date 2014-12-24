(Updated: CORRECTS “fifth” to “sixth” in graph 3 CORRECTS to 7:56 in graph 4 CORRECTS to 7:22 in graph 5)

Nebraska 50, Loyola Marymount 42 (OT): Terran Petteway scored 17 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime, and the Huskers dominated the overtime period in the consolation round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

Shavon Shields scored 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting and Walter Pitchford collected 10 points and eight rebounds for Nebraska (7-4), which scored 15 of its season-low 50 points in overtime after scoring 14 in the second half, and will face Ohio in Thursday’s fifth-place game. The Cornhuskers won despite being outrebounded 40-22 and recording a season-low 14 field goals.

Ayodeji Egbeyemi led Loyola Marymount (3-8) with 16 points while Evan Payne was 2-of-13 shooting for seven points, well below his team-high 21-point average. Godwin Okonji grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lions, who lost their sixth straight while shooting 28 percent, including 5-of-19 from 3-point range.

Nebraska scored the final seven points of the first half and led 21-16 at the break after limiting Loyola Marymount to five field goals. The Lions were held scoreless for 7:56 over the two halves before pulling within 25-21 on Egbeyemi’s basket with just over 15 minutes left.

The Cornhuskers, who have scored fewer than 60 points in four of their last five games, endured a scoring drought of 7:22 before Petteway’s dunk put them ahead 33-30 with 5:01 remaining. Shields converted two free throws with 1:50 left to force overtime, and the Cornhuskers took control early in the extra period by scoring eight straight points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Loyola Marymount’s 16 points in the opening period set a Diamond Head Classic record for fewest points by a team in the first half. … Shields, who grabbed six rebounds, is 6-of-22 shooting for 25 points over the first two games of the tournament. … Nebraska, which recorded a double-overtime win over Cincinnati on Dec. 13, shot 36.8 percent from the field, including 6-of-17 from beyond the arc.