Preview: Nebraska at Maryland

Maryland has quickly established a reputation for pulling out tight games in its first year in the Big Ten and such has been the case at home lately. The 15th-ranked Terrapins hope to give themselves slightly more margin for error Thursday when they host Nebraska in the first meeting between the schools. Maryland is 7-0 in games decided by six or fewer points, tallying three of those victories over its last three contests at home – a stretch that includes one- and two-point wins.

The Terrapins collected another close victory with a 76-73 triumph over Penn State on Saturday and are tied with Purdue and Michigan State for second place in the conference, three games behind first-place Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers continued to struggle mightily on offense in their last time out, falling to 0-6 on the road in Big Ten play and 1-8 overall away from home following a 66-54 defeat against the Boilermakers. Nebraska, which has dropped five of six overall, has lost each of its conference road contests by double figures.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-12, 5-8 Big Ten): With the exception of their 62.8 percent effort in a Feb. 3 victory over Northwestern, the Cornhuskers haven’t shot better than 40 percent from the field or 22.2 percent beyond the arc during their 1-5 stretch. Nebraska ranks as the Big Ten’s second-worst scoring team and worst from 3-point range, further accentuating its offensive ineptitude. Leading scorer Terran Petteway (18.6 points) revealed Friday that his mother in Texas is battling a reoccurrence of a rare form of soft-tissue cancer, which helps to explain his recent struggles – 13.2 points on 34.3 percent shooting in the team’s last five losses.

ABOUT MARYLAND (21-5, 9-4): Dez Wells (14.6 points) earned co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors for his efforts last week after averaging 20 points on 60.8 percent shooting in wins over Penn State and Indiana. Melo Trimble (15.7 points) is one of three freshmen in the conference that rank among the top eight in scoring and leads the league in free-throw attempts, makes and percentage. ”He does a fantastic job of making refs make calls; he forces them to make calls. … If it’s working for him, keep doing it,” coach Mark Turgeon told the Baltimore Sun.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland, which begins a three-game homestand Thursday and is 15-1 at the XFINITY Center this season, plays four of its final five games against teams with losing conference records.

2. Nebraska has failed to reach 60 points in each of its league road contests.

3. In Big Ten play only, the Terrapins have made 20 more free throws (216) than the Cornhuskers have attempted (196).

PREDICTION: Maryland 68, Nebraska 56