Maryland’s Trimble scores 26 in win over Nebraska

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Freshman point guard Melo Trimble took over a game again, and Maryland earned another close home win in Big Ten play.

Trimble scored 11 Terrapins points in a row down the stretch and ended up with a game-high 26 points as 16th-ranked Maryland held off a late surge to beat Nebraska 69-65 Thursday.

“He was extremely efficient tonight. The kid is just a winner,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said.

The point guard from nearby Upper Marlboro, Md., led his team in points, rebounds (six) and assists (five) while committing just two turnovers against the Huskers, who are winless on the road in conference games. He also made two big 3-pointers in the closing minutes as the Terps took another step toward the NCAA Tournament.

“He has done a good job of keeping us humble,” Trimble said of Turgeon, whose teams failed to make the NCAAs his first three seasons. “It feels good (to score 26), but the win feels better.”

Trimble, who scored 11 points in the last 3:41 of the game, made 10 of 11 shots from the foul line. For good measure, he also had his team’s only offensive rebound.

“He is a special player,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. “He is so clever with the ball. Obviously, he is a gamer, too. He has lived up to the billing for sure. Trimble made huge plays down the stretch.”

Swingman Dez Wells and forward Jake Layman each had 14 points for the second-place Terps, who allowed the Huskers to make 10 3-point shots.

“When we absolutely have to have a stop, we get it,” Turgeon said.

The Terps won their previous three home games by a total of nine points. They have gone more than a month since winning a game by at least seven points.

Second-place Maryland (22-5, 10-4 Big Ten) improved to 7-0 at home against conference opponents and 16-1 overall in College Park.

The Cornhuskers (13-13, 5-9) lost their fourth in row and fell to 0-7 on the road in the Big Ten despite getting 19 points off the bench from forward Walter Pitchford.

Nebraska guard Terran Petteway, the third-leading scorer in the conference, was held to eight points. Forward Shavon Shields had 13 points for the Huskers, and forward Nick Fuller added 12 off the bench.

“Dez Wells was physical on him,” Miles said of the defense against Petteway, who shot 2-for-14 from the field but had nine assists. “We just could not get him a clean look at the rim. Team-wise, they did a nice job of knowing where he was at.”

Wells hit two free throws with 4:27 left as Maryland took a 56-54 lead, and the Terrapins never trailed again. On the next possession, Trimble drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock expired to make it 59-54.

Minutes later, Trimble hit another 3-pointer with the shot clock running down to make it 62-54 with 2:09 left.

Pitchford pulled the Cornhuskers to within 63-59 on a 3-pointer with 40.9 seconds left, but Trimble made two free throws with 39.7 seconds remaining to bump the advantage to 65-59.

Pitchford made another 3-pointer with 28.9 seconds left to pull the Huskers within 65-62.

Nebraska almost stole the ball, but Trimble came up with a loose ball. He was fouled and hit two more free throws with 21.2 seconds left to make it 67-62.

Layman then sank two free throws to seal the win.

“Melo was terrific down the stretch. Once again, it was a close game,” Turgeon said. “We stepped up to the line and made free throws again.”

Maryland finished 22-for-25 from the line, while the Huskers were 3-for-7.

NOTES: The Terps return to action Tuesday against first-place Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers host Iowa on Sunday. ... Nebraska assistant coach Kenya Hunter played at Wakefield High in nearby Arlington, Va., and was an assistant for six years at Georgetown through 2013. He handled the scouting report for the game against Maryland. ... Nebraska G Andrew White III, who is from Richmond, Va., is sitting out this season after transferring from Kansas. He will be eligible to play next season. ... The Big Ten announced conference opponents for next season Thursday. Maryland and Nebraska will play each other once, in Lincoln.