Preview: Nebraska vs. Massachusetts

Both teams will be looking to build off of encouraging early-season performances when Nebraska and Massachusetts get together to tip off the Charleston Classic on Thursday at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. The Cornhuskers and second-year head coach Tim Miles have picked up three wins in Lincoln over lesser competition in Florida Gulf Coast, Western Illinois and South Carolina State, but for a program that has just one winning season in its last four campaigns, taking care of business is a sign of progress. Senior guard Ray Gallegos, the team’s leading returning scorer from last year, made his debut against South Carolina State on Nov. 17 after a two-game suspension, and did so in style, scoring 18 points on 6-for-10 from 3-point range.

UMass has faced stiffer competition, defeating Boston College and LSU in a span of 48 hours to start the season to go along with a more recent victory over Youngstown State on Nov. 17. Diminutive point guard Chaz Williams, who stands 5-9 has led the way, averaging 21 points for the Minutemen to go with big man Cady Lalanne’s 18.7 points and 11 rebounds. Four starters are averaging double figures for coach Derek Kellogg, with Sampson Carter (16 per game) and Raphiael Putney (11) joining Williams and Lalanne.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NEBRASKA (3-0): Miles is hoping his Cornhuskers can show progress in year two of his rebuilding project after a 15-18 season in 2012-13. Gallegos returns, but loses his two main sidekicks in point guard Dylan Talley and forward Brandon Ubel, who combined for 25.2 points per game. Replacing Talley, Miles has two unknowns in Tai Webster, a freshman from New Zealand averaging 10 points, and Deverell Biggs, a freshman who made a 17-point debut against South Carolina State.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (3-0): UMass returns the core of a 21-win squad in what is widely considered a make-or-break sixth season for Kellogg. Williams, named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, is the unquestioned leader after averaging 16.2 points and 6.8 assists in his first two seasons, while Lalanne showed flashes of brilliance but will be counted on for more consistency in 2013-14. The lone newcomer in the starting lineup is shooting guard Derrick Gordon, who sat out last season after transferring from Western Kentucky and is averaging eight points and 3.3 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The meeting is the first ever between the two squads.

2. Nebraska has trailed for only 62 seconds in three wins this season.

3. The four teams in this half of the Charleston Classic bracket (Nebraska, UMass, Alabama-Birmingham and New Mexico) are a combined 11-0 to start the season.

PREDICTION: UMass 79, Nebraska 68