Massachusetts 96, Nebraska 90: Derrick Gordon scored 20 points to crack double figures for the first time since transferring from Western Kentucky and the Minutemen held on to defeat the Cornhuskers at the Charleston Classic.

Sampson Carter added 16 points and Cady Lalanne continued his strong start with 15 for UMass (4-0), which advances to face No. 20 New Mexico in the semifinals. The Minutemen had six players in double figures for the first time since Nov. 25, 2006.

Texas Tech transfer Terran Petteway kept Nebraska in the game, tallying a career-high 28 before fouling out late in the second half. Tai Webster, Leslee Smith and David Rivers added 12 points apiece for the Cornhuskers (3-1), who will meet Alabama-Birmingham in the losers’ bracket Friday.

UMass used a 14-3 run to grab an eight-point lead with 5:58 to play in the first half, but Petteway engineered a 13-4 run with eight straight Nebraska points. Petteway had 17 in the first half, but UMass led 42-39 at the break.

Nebraska fell behind by double digits midway through the second half, but rallied back through a plethora of UMass fouls, pulling as close as two with 1:44 to go on a pair of Webster free throws. With the Cornhuskers down three, Webster stole an inbounds pass, but Nebraska couldn’t convert and the Minutemen finished off the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined for 61 fouls and 82 free-throw attempts. … Petteway matched his Nebraska career high by the end of the first half. … UMass is 4-0 for the second time in three seasons.