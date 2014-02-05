Preview: Nebraska at Michigan

Prior to its first Big Ten loss over the weekend, no opponent gave Michigan quite the scare Nebraska did inside the conference. The 16th-ranked Wolverines, who host the Cornhuskers on Wednesday nearly a month after Michigan escaped Nebraska with a one-point triumph Jan. 9, began league play with eight consecutive victories and won 10 in a row overall. Both streaks came to a halt on Sunday when the Wolverines were handed a 63-52 loss in Indiana.
Michigan coach John Beilein hasn t forgotten his team s first meeting against the Cornhuskers and isn t expecting a much different result this time around, telling the Lincoln Journal Star that no team in the Big Ten is playing better than Nebraska right now. With home wins over Minnesota and Indiana last week, Nebraska posted back-to-back league victories for the first time in three seasons as a member of the Big Ten. Winning away from home hasn t been nearly as easy for the Cornhuskers, however, as they are 0-6 in true road contests.
TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
ABOUT NEBRASKA (11-9, 3-5 Big Ten): Terran Petteway is the conference s second-leading scorer (18.2 points) and is on pace for the highest scoring average from a Cornhusker sophomore since Tyronn Lue averaged 18.8 in 1996-97. Petteway has been even better in conference play, averaging a league-high 19.5 points while running his streak of scoring in double figures to 17 straight games. People know what he s going to do sometimes and the league can t stop him,” Beilein said. “He just played against some really good defensive coaches and he s still getting buckets.”
ABOUT MICHIGAN (16-5, 8-1): The Hoosiers face-guarded Nik Stauskas and the Wolverines offense fell apart as a result, setting or matching a number of season lows Sunday including points, field goals (18), 3-pointers (three) and 3-point percentage (23.1). With Stauskas limited to six points, Michigan misfired on 10 of its 13 attempts beyond the arc to replicate its 3-point effort against Duke, which was also the last time Stauskas failed to score in double figures. (Indiana s) defensive gameplan was outstanding. We hadn’t seen anything like it since I’ve been here, Beilein told reporters after the game.
1. Michigan has dropped back-to-back games only twice over the last three seasons.
2. Nebraska is 2-21 on the road as a Big Ten member and has dropped its last 11 road contests.
3. The Wolverines shot 62 percent from the floor in the first meeting, the highest mark by a Nebraska opponent since 2006.
PREDICTION: Michigan 72, Nebraska 65