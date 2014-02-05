Preview: Nebraska at Michigan

Prior to its first Big Ten loss over the weekend, no opponent gave Michigan quite the scare Nebraska did inside the conference. The 16th-ranked Wolverines, who host the Cornhuskers on Wednesday nearly a month after Michigan escaped Nebraska with a one-point triumph Jan. 9, began league play with eight consecutive victories and won 10 in a row overall. Both streaks came to a halt on Sunday when the Wolverines were handed a 63-52 loss in Indiana.

Michigan coach John Beilein hasn t forgotten his team s first meeting against the Cornhuskers and isn t expecting a much different result this time around, telling the Lincoln Journal Star that no team in the Big Ten is playing better than Nebraska right now.  With home wins over Minnesota and Indiana last week, Nebraska posted back-to-back league victories for the first time in three seasons as a member of the Big Ten. Winning away from home hasn t been nearly as easy for the Cornhuskers, however, as they are 0-6 in true road contests.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (11-9, 3-5 Big Ten): Terran Petteway is the conference s second-leading scorer (18.2 points) and is on pace for the highest scoring average from a Cornhusker sophomore since Tyronn Lue averaged 18.8 in 1996-97. Petteway has been even better in conference play, averaging a league-high 19.5 points while running his streak of scoring in double figures to 17 straight games. People know what he s going to do sometimes and the league can t stop him,” Beilein said. “He just played against some really good defensive coaches and he s still getting buckets.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (16-5, 8-1): The Hoosiers face-guarded Nik Stauskas and the Wolverines  offense fell apart as a result, setting or matching a number of season lows Sunday  including points, field goals (18), 3-pointers (three) and 3-point percentage (23.1). With Stauskas limited to six points, Michigan misfired on 10 of its 13 attempts beyond the arc to replicate its 3-point effort against Duke, which was also the last time Stauskas failed to score in double figures. (Indiana s) defensive gameplan was outstanding. We hadn’t seen anything like it since I’ve been here,  Beilein told reporters after the game.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has dropped back-to-back games only twice over the last three seasons.

2. Nebraska is 2-21 on the road as a Big Ten member and has dropped its last 11 road contests.

3. The Wolverines shot 62 percent from the floor in the first meeting, the highest mark by a Nebraska opponent since 2006.

PREDICTION: Michigan 72, Nebraska 65