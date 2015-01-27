Preview: Nebraska at Michigan

Confidence takes a back seat to strengthening an NCAA Tournament resume at this time of the year, although Michigan and Nebraska may have achieved both despite vastly different results last weekend. Michigan, which hosts the Cornhuskers on Tuesday, was able to stretch No. 5 Wisconsin to overtime on Saturday before falling 69-64. The loss was a formidable one for the Wolverines, who were playing their second game after losing do-everything guard Caris LeVert for the season with a foot injury.

“With or without Caris, we feel like we are able to compete with anybody. I think (the loss to Wisconsin) and other games prove we can play with anybody,” Derrick Walton Jr., who has led the team in scoring in each of the last two games, told reporters. The Cornhuskers earned arguably their most impressive victory of the season with Saturday’s 79-77 home win against Michigan State, getting a season-high 32 points from Terran Petteway while holding off a late charge from the Spartans. Nebraska’s triumph was made all the more remarkable considering the Cornhuskers surrendered 24 offensive boards and were outrebounded 48-26.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NEBRASKA (12-7, 4-3 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers entered the weekend ranked 12th in the conference in rebounding margin (minus-0.9), but their cause Saturday was hindered by the loss of starting forwards David Rivers (knee sprain, out 1-2 weeks) and Walter Pitchford, who was ejected after committing a flagrant-2 foul early in the first half. Leslee Smith helped fill the big-man void, recording season bests of seven points and seven rebounds over a career-high 30 minutes in his second career start. Nebraska also received inspired play of Tai Webster, who accounted for 13 of the team’s 17 points from its reserves – the team’s highest total from the bench since Dec. 10.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (12-8, 5-3): The Wolverines rely heavily on 3-pointers – second in the Big Ten with 8.2 makes per game and first with 461 attempts – although their eighth-place ranking in accuracy (35.4 percent) figures to get tested against the league’s stingiest field-goal and 3-point percentage defense in Nebraska. Zak Irvin (13.6 points) and Walton (10.7) are the only other Michigan players averaging more than 6.8 points after LeVert’s team-leading 14.9, but the Wolverines make up for a lack of scoring by ranking 14th in the country in fewest fouls and 14th in fewest turnovers. Michigan’s reserves have outscored the opposition’s bench 45-7 in LeVert’s absence, including 26-0 against the Badgers.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has claimed all four meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011-12, winning its two games in Ann Arbor by an average of 22 points.

2. The Cornhuskers set season highs in free throws made (29) and attempted (37) on Saturday, nearly matching their efforts (27-for-40) over the last three games combined.

3. Four of the Wolverines’ last five games – and each of their last three – have been decided by five points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Michigan 55, Nebraska 54