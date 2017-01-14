Preview: Nebraska at Michigan

Nebraska looks to beat Michigan for the first time since 1964 when it hits the road to tangle with the Wolverines on Saturday. The Cornhuskers have dropped eight straight meetings with Michigan, including the last six since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12, and they hope to end their drought by pouring more misery on the struggling Wolverines.

Nebraska had won its first three conference games for the first time in 41 years before dropping a 74-66 decision to Northwestern on Sunday and hopes to get back on the winning track by notching its first-ever victory in Ann Arbor. Michigan's hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament bid are fading by the week after it fell to a disappointing 85-69 defeat to Illinois on Wednesday. The Wolverines had given up an average of 60.4 points during the non-conference portion of their schedule but have surrendered 79 points over their first four Big Ten contests and they hope to turn up the defensive intensity to halt their mini two-game slide. "We are trying very hard to find out what pushes the buttons on this team," Michigan head coach John Beilein told reporters. "There's just something missing and it's on me to find it."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten): Tai Webster led the way with 17 points while Michael Jacobson added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season in the loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers suffered a big blow with the news that sophomore forward Ed Morrow Jr., who leads the team in rebounding (7.9) and blocked shots (1.5), is sidelined indefinitely due to an injury to his right foot. "Obviously this is disappointing for Ed," Nebraska head coach Tim Miles told reporters. "I think he's been playing the best basketball of his career but a foot injury is a delicate one."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (11-6, 1-3): D.J. Wilson has continued his evolution as a big man as the 6-10 forward led the Wolverines with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field in the loss to Illinois. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 14 points to finish in double figures for the second straight game after averaging just 3.5 points over his previous four contests. Derrick Walton Jr. scored 11 points and dished out seven assists to move past Manny Harris (366) into 10th place on the Wolverines' all-time assist list while Zak Irvin tallied 10 points against the Fighting Illini.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won 12 of 14 meetings with Nebraska.

2. Jacobson is averaging 10.2 rebounds over his last four games.

3. The Wolverines lead the nation in fewest fouls per game (14.2).

PREDICTION: Nebraska 75, Michigan 70