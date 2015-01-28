Michigan 58, Nebraska 44: Zak Irvin posted his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds as the shorthanded Wolverines downed the visiting Cornhuskers.

Aubrey Dawkins chipped in 13 points for Michigan (13-8, 6-3 Big Ten), which improved to 7-0 at home against Nebraska despite playing without Derrick Walton Jr. (sprained toe). Max Bielfeldt contributed 12 points and nine boards off the bench as the Wolverines held the Cornhuskers to a season-low 30.6 percent from the field.

Shavon Shields shot 4-of-12 en route to a team-high 14 points while Terran Petteway – the conference’s second-leading scorer – finished with a season-low seven on 1-of-11 from the floor for Nebraska (12-8, 4-4), which has dropped all three of its games in Ann Arbor by an average of 19.3 points since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12. Freshman Tarin Smith added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska shot 25.9 percent and scored a season-low 18 points in the opening 20 minutes, trailing only by five points at intermission after Dawkins drained a 3-pointer late in the half. Shields countered an early second-half bucket from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman with a pair of free throws before Irvin hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-0 surge to give Michigan a 38-20 lead.

Petteway drained a triple for his only bucket of the game on the other end to end a field-goal drought of nearly seven minutes and the Cornhuskers scored on four straight possessions to rally within 11 before Abdur-Rahkman answered with five straight points to stretch the margin back to 16. A 10-2 push by the Cornhuskers cut the deficit in half with just under six minutes left, but a three-point play by Irvin and two baskets from Bielfeldt proved to be more than enough down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walton had led his team in scoring in each of the last two games since the Wolverines lost leading scorer Caris LeVert for the season with a foot injury. … Michigan is the only one of the original Big Ten members that Nebraska has not beaten since joining the conference. … Petteway saw his 30-game streak of scoring at least 10 points stopped, ending the longest run by a Cornhusker since Tyronn Lue posted 36 consecutive double-figure efforts spanning the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons.