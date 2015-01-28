FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan 58, Nebraska 44
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 28, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Michigan 58, Nebraska 44

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Michigan 58, Nebraska 44: Zak Irvin posted his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds as the shorthanded Wolverines downed the visiting Cornhuskers.

Aubrey Dawkins chipped in 13 points for Michigan (13-8, 6-3 Big Ten), which improved to 7-0 at home against Nebraska despite playing without Derrick Walton Jr. (sprained toe). Max Bielfeldt contributed 12 points and nine boards off the bench as the Wolverines held the Cornhuskers to a season-low 30.6 percent from the field.

Shavon Shields shot 4-of-12 en route to a team-high 14 points while Terran Petteway – the conference’s second-leading scorer – finished with a season-low seven on 1-of-11 from the floor for Nebraska (12-8, 4-4), which has dropped all three of its games in Ann Arbor by an average of 19.3 points since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12. Freshman Tarin Smith added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska shot 25.9 percent and scored a season-low 18 points in the opening 20 minutes, trailing only by five points at intermission after Dawkins drained a 3-pointer late in the half. Shields countered an early second-half bucket from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman with a pair of free throws before Irvin hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-0 surge to give Michigan a 38-20 lead.

Petteway drained a triple for his only bucket of the game on the other end to end a field-goal drought of nearly seven minutes and the Cornhuskers scored on four straight possessions to rally within 11 before Abdur-Rahkman answered with five straight points to stretch the margin back to 16. A 10-2 push by the Cornhuskers cut the deficit in half with just under six minutes left, but a three-point play by Irvin and two baskets from Bielfeldt proved to be more than enough down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walton had led his team in scoring in each of the last two games since the Wolverines lost leading scorer Caris LeVert for the season with a foot injury. … Michigan is the only one of the original Big Ten members that Nebraska has not beaten since joining the conference. … Petteway saw his 30-game streak of scoring at least 10 points stopped, ending the longest run by a Cornhusker since Tyronn Lue posted 36 consecutive double-figure efforts spanning the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.