Wagner's career high leads Wolverines over Cornhuskers

Sophomore Moritz Wagner scored a career-high 23 points to lift Michigan to a 91-85 win over Nebraska in a Big 10 contest on Saturday.

Senior guard Zak Irvin scored 21 points and senior guard Derrick Walton added 20 points for Michigan (12-6, 2-3), which earned a badly-needed win coming off consecutive losses to Maryland and Illinois and with a trip to Wisconsin looming on Tuesday.

Related Coverage Preview: Nebraska at Michigan

Michigan shot 54 percent from the field (27 of 50) overall, 50 percent from 3-point range (11 of 22) and made 26 of 30 free throws in remaining unbeaten over Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big 10 in 2011.

Senior guard Tai Webster scored a career-high 28 points and sophomore guard Glynn Watson contributed 22 points for Nebraska, which hasn't beaten Michigan since 1964.

The Wolverines led by as many as 10 points in the second half before Nebraska pulled within two points at 73-71 with 4:45 remaining on a basket by Watson.

But five Walton scored five straight points to put the Wolverines ahead 78-71 with 4:05 remaining.

Nebraska (9-7, 3-2) closed its deficit to four at 80-76 with 1:33 left, but a layup and two made three throws by Irvin stretched Michigan's lead back to eight at 84-76 with 53 seconds left.

Nebraska couldn't get any closer than five points the rest of the way.

The Cornhuskers shot 56.3 percent from the field (36 of 64), 9 of 18 from 3-point range and outrebounded Michigan by a 29-23 margin.

The Cornhuskers, who will host Ohio State on Wednesday, played its first game without sophomore center Ed Morrow, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury.