Preview: Nebraska at Michigan State

Adreian Payne’s conditioning was thought to be an issue after missing seven games, but he might have come back better than ever. Payne, who looks to lead No. 10 Michigan State at home against Nebraska on Sunday, was limited in his first game back but has played more than 30 minutes in each of his last two – amassing 44 points and 18 rebounds. “I‘m a little surprised that he’s come back as strong so quickly. He’s carrying our team,” coach Tom Izzo said after Thursday’s win against Northwestern.

The Wildcats were equally impressed with the senior forward as coach Chris Collins told reporters that “Payne is as good as any front-line player that we’ve played against all year long.” Payne will be the Cornhuskers’ problem on Sunday, although Nebraska has won five of its last seven conference games – the first time it has done that since 2003-04. The Cornhuskers ended their 12-game road losing streak at Northwestern on Feb. 8 before winning for the fourth time in five games with Wednesday’s home victory against last-place Illinois.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-10, 5-6 Big Ten): Despite re-aggravating an early-season knee injury, Shavon Shields posted a career-high 33 points and went 15-of-15 from the foul line – matching the best free-throw effort by a Cornhusker since Jack Moore made all 15 of his against Oklahoma State in 1982. Shields is the second Nebraska player to score at least 30 points in a game this season, joining Terran Petteway as the third duo in school history to accomplish that feat. Ray Gallegos (145 career 3-pointers) is one 3-pointer shy of tying Cookie Belcher for seventh on the Cornhuskers’ all-time list.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (21-4, 10-2): The Spartans picked apart a Wildcats defense that held them to a season-low 54 points on Jan. 15, using Payne’s inside presence to free up their shooters from the 3-point line, where they shot 11-of-21 in an 85-70 win. “(Payne) causes you to help so much. We had to pick our poison in terms of what we wanted to try to give up,” Collins said. Not only were Payne’s 14 rebounds the most by a Michigan State player this season, but his 20 points also gave him back-to-back 20-point games for the first time in his career.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State G Travis Trice has not committed a turnover since replacing Keith Appling, who has missed the last three games due to a wrist injury and is out indefinitely.

2. Nebraska is bidding for its fifth conference win in six tries – a feat the Cornhuskers haven’t accomplished since they went 9-1 over a 10-game stretch in the Big 12 during the 1998-99 season.

3. The Spartans recorded 10 3-pointers for the 10th time on Thursday – and are undefeated when they do so – after losing the only game in which they hit that benchmark last season.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 77, Nebraska 62