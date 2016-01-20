Preview: Nebraska at Michigan State

Afterconsecutive losses to Iowa and Wisconsin last week, Michigan State, which was No. 4, dropped sixspots in this week’s Coaches Poll. The Spartans look to get back onthe winning track Wednesday, when they host Nebraska, which has won threestraight games.

TheSpartans have stumbled to a 3-3 record in Big Ten play after waltzing throughthe nonconference portion of their schedule. Michigan State missed theleadership and tough play of point guard Lourawls Nairn Jr., who suffered afoot injury, sat out the one-point loss to Wisconsin and is expected to missseveral weeks. The Spartans and the Cornhuskers are tied for seventh in theconference, along with Northwestern, and Michigan State must be careful not tolook ahead to Saturday’s game against No. 5 Maryland. Tim Miles’ Nebraska squadis on a roll and playing with a high level of confidence after winning its pasttwo conference road games.

TV:6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTNEBRASKA (11-8, 3-3 Big Ten): Kansas transfer and leading scorer Andrew White compiled21 points and 13 rebounds in a win against the Illini, but it was the play oftwo freshmen from Illinois -- Glynn Watson Jr. and Ed Morrow -- that bodes wellfor the Cornhuskers. Watson scored a career-high 17 points and Morrow came offthe bench, played a career-high 28 minutes and recorded six points and sixrebounds. “Ed and Glynn, especially, being Illinois kids, didn’t try to dotoo much. They weren’t rattled,” Miles told reporters.“You worry about them trying to do too much, of course, and they didn’t.That’s why I‘m proud of them.”

ABOUTMICHIGAN STATE (16-3, 3-3): Michigan State coach Tom Izzo shouldered the blamefor Sunday’s 77-76 loss as the Spartans committed 28fouls to the Badgers’ 15, giving Wisconsin a 37-16 edge on free throwsattempted. “Ourplayers understand that we’ve got to play smarter,” Izzo toldreporters. “I’ve got to coach it better, it really comes down to that. Ifwe are putting our hands on guys 40 feet from the basket and that’s what theycall, I’ve got to do a better job. So I think it falls on me. Not on theofficials. Not on the players.” In three games since returning aftermissing four games, Denzel Valentine has averaged 15.6 points, 5.3rebounds and nearly 5.0 assists, but the Spartans have losttwice.

TIP-INS

1. TheSpartans average 19.8 fouls per game, second in the Big Ten, behind theCornhuskers, who average 20.2 per game.

2. Nebraska,which shot 53.6 percent against Illinois, has shot better than 50 percent inseven straight halves and leads the conference at 49.1 percent from the field.

3. Inhis past two games, Michigan State F Matt Costello has made 15-of-22 attempts and scored33 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.

PREDICTION: MIchigan State 82, Nebraska 63