Nebraska 60, Michigan State 51

Nebraska 60, No. 10 Michigan State 51: Terran Petteway scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half as the visiting Cornhuskers stunned the Spartans for their fifth win in the last six games.

Walter Pitchford battled through a second-half knee injury and hit four 3-pointers en route to a career-high 18-point performance for Nebraska (14-10, 6-6 Big Ten), which snapped a 21-game losing streak to ranked teams on the road. The Cornhuskers matched a season low by committing five turnovers and held Michigan State to a season-worst 34 percent shooting.

Gary Harris had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Spartans (21-5, 10-3), who could not take advantage of a loss earlier in the day by Michigan and fell back into a first-place tie with the Wolverines atop the conference. Adreian Payne added 11 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late for Michigan State.

Nebraska saw an early nine-point advantage erased as the Spartans held the Cornhuskers scoreless for over seven minutes to take back the lead before Pitchford sparked a 14-5 burst with three 3-pointers over the final 5:49 of the first half. Pitchford added a couple of baskets in the first minute after intermission to stretch Nebraska’s seven-point halftime edge to 11.

Payne scored five points during a 10-3 surge later in the half to bring Michigan State within 51-49 with four minutes remaining when Petteway, who accounted for all 14 of the Cornhuskers’ points over an 8 1/2-minute period, hit the last of three straight 3-pointers to fend off the Spartans’ charge. Petteway added a layup and a pair of free throws over the final 1:08 while Pitchford hit two free throws with 14 seconds to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nebraska, which snapped a 12-game road losing streak last Saturday at Northwestern, won back-to-back road games in conference play for the first time since 2008-09. … Michigan State G Keith Appling, who missed the previous three games with a right wrist injury, came off the bench early in the first half and finished with two points and three rebounds. … The Cornhuskers reached the .500 mark in conference action for the first time since joining the Big Ten.