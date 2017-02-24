Ward, Bridges lead Spartans rout of Cornhuskers

Freshmen Nick Ward and Miles Bridges each scored 20 points to lead Michigan State to an 88-72 win over Nebraska on Thursday to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Freshman Josh Langford added 17 points for Michigan State (17-11, 9-6), which shot 46.8 percent from the field (29 of 62) and outrebounded Nebraska, 42-37.

The game was essentially decided in the last 4:43 of the first half, when Michigan State went on a 21-5 run to take a 49-31 lead.

The 49 points scored in the first half were a season-high for the Spartans and that surge to end the first half concluded when freshman Cassius Winston hit a half-court shot before the buzzer sounded.

Michigan State was never seriously threatened in the second half, leading by as many as 24 points to sweep the season series against the Cornhuskers (12-15, 6-9).

Michigan State won at Nebraska on Feb. 2, 72-61.

Following a lopsided loss at Purdue on Saturday, Michigan State got back on track in its quest to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for a 20th straight season.

Next up for Michigan State is a huge resume-boosting opportunity when it hosts No. 16 Wisconsin on Sunday in what is the home finale for the Spartans.

Senior guard Tai Webster scored 19 points and 10 rebounds in defeat for Nebraska, which saw a modest two-game winning streak get snapped.

The Cornhuskers will next host Illinois on Sunday.