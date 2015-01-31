Preview: Nebraska at Minnesota

Fans of Minnesota and visiting Nebraska are hoping for - at the very least - some better basketball when the teams meet Saturday in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers defeated Minnesota 52-49 on Jan. 20 in a game that featured 43 fouls and 31 turnovers, not to mention a combined 23-of-40 performance from the foul line. “Ugly, but it’s a win,” Nebraska guard Terran Petteway told reporters after the game. “A win is a win. Some pretty good things, some bad things in this game. We’ll take it. We’ve got to. Now is the time we have to make our run.”

The Cornhuskers have not been able to make much of a run, as they enter Saturday’s matchup looking to improve upon their 1-5 road record and win their first road contest since Dec. 1. They absorbed a 58-44 defeat at Michigan on Tuesday as they were unable to build off back-to-back wins against Minnesota and Michigan State. The Golden Gophers have dropped seven of nine, including a 63-58 setback at Penn State on Wednesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (12-8, 4-4 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers shot 30.6 percent from the field in the loss to Michigan with Petteway and Shavon Shields - the team’s top two scorers on the season - combining to go 5-of-23. Nebraska had a total of six assists, missed 15 of its 19 attempts from 3-point range and was outrebounded 34-26 against a Michigan team that played without its starting backcourt. Petteway (19 points per game) and Shields (16.6) are also tops on the team in rebounding and assists while Petteway has a team-high 22 blocks despite standing only 6-6.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (13-9, 2-7): The Golden Gophers’ postseason hopes were looking good as the team got off to a 11-2 start, but a string of close losses has left coach Richard Pitino’s squad with an ugly conference record. “I don’t think there’s anyone in that locker room that feels, ‘Oh, woe is me, we were unlucky.’ We didn’t deserve to win tonight,” Pitino told reporters after his team committed 15 turnovers and got minimal production from anyone outside of Andre Hollins (17 points) against Penn State. Junior guard Carlos Morris is one of several key Minnesota players looking to bounce back after recording four turnovers while shooting 2-of-10 against the Nittany Lions.

TIP-INS

1. Over the last two games, Shields has attempted 29 shots from the field and 14 free throws without registering an assist.

2. Petteway has committed multiple turnovers in 18 of 20 games this season.

3. Minnesota G DeAndre Mathieu began the season 10-of-19 from 3-point range but has gone 0-of-7 in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 53, Nebraska 50