Minnesota 60, Nebraska 42: Maurice Walker led all players with 19 points and eight rebounds as the host Golden Gophers notched just their third win in the last 10 games.

Walker was 7-of-10 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line while adding three steals and two blocks. Andre Hollins notched 12 points for Minnesota (14-9, 3-7 Big Ten), which forced 20 turnovers

Nebraska (12-9, 4-5) fell to 1-6 on the road while shooting 4-of-20 from 3-point range and managing only five free-throw attempts. Shavon Shields had 11 points and Terran Petteway added 10 for the Cornhuskers.

The first half was particularly ugly as the teams hovered around 30 percent shooting and each missed seven of its nine 3-point attempts. The difference was that Nebraska committed 15 turnovers - five by Shields - as Minnesota held a 23-16 lead at the break.

Things improved a bit for the Cornhuskers in the second half as they clawed within 39-35 on Tai Webster’s 3-pointer with 9 1/2 minutes to go before the Gophers scored 10 of the next 12 points, including five by Walker. With less than five minutes left, Nebraska’s Tarin Smith scored five straight points to make it 49-42, but 3-pointers by Hollins and Nate Mason wrapped it up.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cornhuskers did not make a basket in the final 7:52 of the first half, managing only two points during that span. ... Minnesota had not allowed fewer than 51 points in any game this season. ... Hollins added six assists, while Petteway had five.