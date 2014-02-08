Preview: Nebraska at Northwestern

Northwestern seemed unlikely to make any noise in the Big Ten after a poor start in conference play, but instead has become the darling of the conference. The Wildcats, who host Nebraska on Saturday, began 2014 with three blowout losses before unleashing a relentless defense to win five of their next seven. “After the third league game, our guys came together and said they wanted to make something of this season,” coach Chris Collins told reporters after Northwestern beat Minnesota on Feb. 1.

The win was the Wildcats’ third straight Big Ten road victory – the first time they have pulled that off since the 1959-60 season – and moved them to .500 in the conference after 10 league games for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign. The Cornhuskers were enjoying similar unusual success with wins in three of their previous four games prior to Wednesday, when they were routed 79-50 at Michigan. The loss was Nebraska’s 12th straight on the road overall and dropped the Cornhuskers to 2-22 in Big Ten road contests.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NEBRASKA (11-10, 3-6 Big Ten): Coach Tim Miles called his team’s hustle into question following the Michigan game, telling the Lincoln Journal Star: “I don’t see the intensity and the fire when things go bad.” The Cornhuskers did not help themselves beyond the arc either, going 5-for-21 (with three of them coming after the deficit had ballooned to 41 points in the second half) after shooting 45.3 percent over the previous three contests. Terran Petteway, who entered Wednesday as the second-leading scorer in the conference, saw his 17-game streak of scoring in double figures snapped.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-11, 5-5): Prior to Saturday – when Minnesota (46 percent) became the first opponent to shoot over 28.1 percent from the floor in a Wildcat win during conference play – Northwestern had limited its foes to 26.8 percent shooting in its first four league victories. Drew Crawford was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 23.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting in victories over Wisconsin and Minnesota. The senior is the only player in the Big Ten who ranks among the top 10 in scoring (16.3) and rebounding (6.8).

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern has not enjoyed a winning record in Big Ten play at any point of the season since 2005-06.

2. Nebraska G Ray Gallegos needs two 3-pointers to tie Tyronn Lue (145) for eighth on the school’s all-time list and three to match Cookie Belcher (146) for seventh.

3. Crawford is the Big Ten’s active leading scorer with 1,776 career points and 29 points shy of tying Evan Eschmeyer for third place in school history.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 62, Nebraska 52