Preview: Nebraska at Northwestern

Northwesternhas never played in the NCAA Tournament and unless it wins the Big Tentournament, the Wildcats’ streak of futility will continue. Yet, the playerslook at this season in which they won 13 of their first 14 games (the only losswas to No. 8 North Carolina) and have reasons to smile, knowing that they stillhave something to play for. “You always want to have something to playfor, and fortunately enough, we’ve done enough to have something to play for,”leading scorer Tre Demps told reporters. “We have an opportunity to go ninth inthe league, be the winningest team in Northwestern basketball history, and westill want to accomplish those things.” The Cornhuskers have one of theyoungest teams in the country and have suffered through stretches ofinconsistency despite having two legitimate scoring threats in three-timecaptain Shavon Shields and Kansas transfer Andrew White III.

TV: 2 p.m. ET,Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA(14-16, 6-11 Big Ten): Shields (16.7 points per game) played in his second game aftermissing four games because of a concussion and scored 32 points in a losingcause against Purdue. White, who is second on the team at 16.6 pointsper game, took a sharp elbow to his collarbone in the first half of theHuskers’ Feb. 17 loss at Indiana and since has made 8-of-33 from the field(24.2 percent), including 3-of-17 on 3-pointers. “Although I’ve been a little off thelast few games, I’m not going to publicly attribute it to the shoulder injury.It’s just kind of what it is,” White told reporters. “Nobody wants to hearabout your injuries. If you’re playing and you’re out there, you’ve got to beat your best and get the results.”

ABOUTNORTHWESTERN (19-11, 7-10): The Wildcats were off to their best start since1930 and opened conference play back on Dec. 30 with an 81-72 win over Nebraskain Lincoln, thanks largely to the play of freshman Dererk Pardon, who scored 28points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Demps went for 17 in that game, but thenslumped a bit for the next month before coming alive and pouring in 30 pointsagainst Iowa to start a run of nine straight games in double digits. SophomoreBryant McIntosh (13.8 points, 6.7 assists) is Demps’ running mate who hasdeveloped into a solid second option and appears ready to accept a leadershiprole after Demps graduates.

TIP-INS

1. Shields andWhite are ranked fifth and sixth in the Big Ten in scoring, while Demps comes in at No. 12.

2. Northwestern CAlex Olah, a native of Romania, will be honored on Senior Day andwill have his family, who arrived to the U.S. for the first time on Thursday,in attendance.

3. Afterscoring a career-high 17 against Indiana and 16 against Ohio State, Nebraskafreshman C Jack McVeigh has gone scoreless in two straight games while playinga total of 16 minutes.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69