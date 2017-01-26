Preview: Nebraska at Northwestern

As NCAA Tournament buzz builds, Northwestern looks to push its winning streak to five games when it hosts Nebraska on Thursday in a Big Ten tilt. The Wildcats, who every year are reminded of their lifetime tourney drought, are narrowing in on a first-ever berth and extended the winning streak with their first victory at Ohio State in 40 years on Sunday.

It is their first four-game run in Big Ten play in two years and gives them a chance for their first five-gamer since 1965-66. "This team, history doesn't define us," guard Scottie Lindsey told reporters after scoring 21 points against the Buckeyes. "The past things that have happened with this program, it doesn't really matter to this team. We push through that type of stuff." Northwestern also gets to play five of its next seven games at home, beginning with a visit from the reeling Cornhuskers, who have lost four straight - the last two by just a point. The slide began with a 74-66 home loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 8, when Lindsey had 15 of his 19 points in the second half.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-10, 3-4 Big Ten): Senior Tai Webster had a team-high 14 points the last time out and leads the Huskers in scoring (18.1) and assists (3.9). Forward Michael Jacobson is doing his best to help fill the void of the injured Ed Morrow Jr. (foot), averaging 7.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in Big Ten play, including a double-double (12 points, 10 boards) against Northwestern earlier this month. Coach Tim Miles said Monday that the team was about a week away from having a solid answer on the status of Morrow - who is averaging 10.1 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds, and has missed the last three games.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (16-4, 5-2): Bryant McIntosh chipped in 17 points at Ohio State but saw his cold shooting return (4-for-12) after a 9-of-11 effort against Iowa in the previous affair, and is at 37 percent for the season. Swingman Sanjay Lumpkin hauled in 11 rebounds and is averaging seven a game while the team's top player on the glass - center Dererk Pardon (7.5) - grabbed eight along with handing out a career-high four assists. Forward Vic Law had 15 points in the win over Nebraska and has reached double digits in eight consecutive contests.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska is 12th in the Big Ten in shooting (42.6 percent) and 13th from 3-point range (32.8).

2. Law is 15-for-15 from the foul line in the last five games.

3. Huskers F Jack McVeigh made four 3-pointers versus Rutgers and the sophomore is 9-for-18 from long range in a four-game span.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 75, Nebraska 68