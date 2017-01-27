Law leads Northwestern to fifth straight Big Ten win

Three players scored in double figures as Northwestern claimed its first five-game Big Ten winning streak in more than 50 years with a 73-61 victory over Nebraska on Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Vic Law scored 20 points for the Wildcats (17-4, 6-2), Dererk Pardon had 19 points and an arena record 22 rebounds while Isiah Brown added 10 points.

Tai Webster collected a game-high 23 points while Glynn Webster added 14 as the Cornhuskers (9-11, 3-5) suffered their fifth straight loss.

The last time the Wildcats won five consecutive Big Ten games was during the 1965-66 season. They are 6-2 in the league for the first time since 1944.

Northwestern grabbed an early, but short-lived eight-point lead as Nebraska rallied to take a 22-20 edge on Webster's layup with 6:19 left in the half. The Wildcats bounced back and held a 32-26 lead in the final minute before Jack McVeigh's jumper cut the deficit to 32-29 by intermission.

Webster had 11 first half points for his 20th game in double figures.

The Wildcats never trailed in the second half and turned a tight contest into a 10-point lead at 63-53 with 4:12 to play after scoring six unanswered points.

By the 1:14 mark, Northwestern extended the lead to 73-54.

Northwestern shot 26 of 63 (41.3 percent) from the field while Nebraska was 23 of 63 (36.5 percent).

Webster came into the game fourth in Big Ten scoring with an 18.1 point average.

Northwestern received 28 votes in this week's Associated Press rankings, leaving them just three spots outside the Top 25. The Wildcats have never earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament and are hoping this is the year that streak ends.

Both teams continue Big Ten play on Sunday. Nebraska hosts Purdue while Northwestern entertains Indiana. The Wildcats will play four of their next six games at home.