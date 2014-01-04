Preview: Nebraska at Ohio State

Ohio State continues to roll along, winning 13 of its first 14 games by at least nine points, as it prepares to play Nebraska in its Big Ten home opener Saturday. LaQuinton Ross looks to extend his streak of double-double efforts to four after the third-ranked Buckeyes showed their experience to beat back a challenge at Purdue on Wednesday in a 78-69 victory. The Cornhuskers enter off two consecutive double-digit losses, including their Big Ten opener at Iowa on Wednesday.

Senior point guard Aaron Craft, the all-time leader in steals and assists for Ohio State, heads a group that includes nine upperclassmen. The Buckeyes, who have held all 14 opponents to fewer than 70 points, must avoid looking ahead to a showdown with No. 4 Michigan State on Tuesday. Nebraska averages 71 points, posting fewer than 60 in the last two, and shoots only 42.7 percent from the field.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-5, 0-1 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers outrebounded Iowa and limited the Hawkeyes to a season-low 67 points before dropping a 10-point decision. Texas Tech transfer Terran Petteway recorded his first double-double and has scored at least 20 points six times to lead the team in scoring at 17.5 per contest. Shavon Shields is the only other player averaging in double figures scoring (12.5) for the Cornhuskers, who are second in the Big Ten in steals (8.2) and last in assists (10.2) per game.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (14-0, 1-0): The Buckeyes are among the nation’s leaders in field goal percentage defense at 36.9 percent while Craft and guard Shannon Scott rank 1-2 in the Big Ten in steals. Ross leads a balanced offense at 13.8 points per game – 18.6 over the last five contests – and Lenzelle Smith Jr. is next at 13.4. Amir Williams has been Ohio State’s biggest threat inside, averaging 9.6 points on 65 percent shooting, a team-high 6.9 rebounds and two blocks in fewer than 24 minutes per game.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State had a season-high 21 assists against Purdue and averages 13.4 overall.

2. Petteway, Walter Pitchford and Ray Gallegos are a combined 60-of-150 (40 percent) from behind the 3-point arc.

3. Craft is ninth all time in the Big Ten with 600 career assists, 12 behind Jeff Horner from Iowa.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 78, Nebraska 64