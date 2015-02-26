Preview: Nebraska at Ohio State

Ohio State is slipping in the wrong direction and will try to get back on track when it hosts a Nebraska squad lacking any direction in Thursday’s Big Ten action. The Buckeyes lost back-to-back games to Michigan State and Michigan and suddenly find themselves close to the NCAA Tournament bubble as opposed to securely in the field. Nebraska has lost five straight games, including a humiliating 74-46 home loss to Iowa.

Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles has banned his club from its own locker room and lounge and won’t allow his players to speak to the media due to the run of poor performances that includes four double-digit losses. “Something’s got to give,” Miles told reporters. “If they aren’t in their normal environment, maybe they’ll have time to think about what’s really important to them – and how important Nebraska basketball is and your opportunity to play and the privilege to play.” The Buckeyes have their own struggles to worry about and averaged just 56.5 points in the losses to the two Michigan schools.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-14, 5-10 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers shot a season-worst 32.7 percent in the loss to Iowa and fell behind by 26 in the first half in the disappointing effort. Guard Terran Petteway averages a team-best 18.2 points while forward Shavon Shields (15.3 points, team-high 6.1 rebounds) is six rebounds shy of becoming the 14th player in school history with 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds. Forward Walter Pitchford is averaging 13.7 points and made 7-of-16 3-pointers over the past three games to raise his average to 7.5.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (19-8, 8-6): Star guard D’Angelo Russell has fallen into a three-game shooting slump after scoring 20 or more points in eight of the previous 10 games. Russell, who averages 19 points per game, is 14-of-41 from the field while averaging 14.3 points during the stretch and he also became the fifth Ohio State freshman to score 500 or more points in a season. Forward Marc Loving (10.9) scored just four points in the last two games after being reinstated from a three-game suspension.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has won 10 of the past 11 meetings.

2. The Cornhuskers are 0-7 when shooting 40 percent or below in Big Ten play.

3. Buckeyes PG Shannon Scott has 164 assists, tying for 10th place with Aaron Craft (2013-14) on the school’s single-season list.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 68, Nebraska 57