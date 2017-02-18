Exactly a month after Ohio State handed Nebraska a last-second loss at home, the Cornhuskers will look to return the favor when they travel to Columbus on Saturday. Both teams are stuck in the bottom half of the Big Ten and likely out of the NCAA Tournament picture but emotions will sure to be high after the Buckeyes’ 67-66 win in Lincoln on Jan. 18.

Marc Loving’s bucket off an inbounds pass in the final second at Nebraska has been one of the highlights of the season for the disappointing Buckeyes, who have lost two straight and four of six. “I think we’re making progress, but obviously we’re not there yet,” coach Thad Matta told reporters after a 74-66 defeat at Michigan State on Tuesday. The Cornhuskers had lost eight of nine before a morale-boosting 82-66 win against Penn State on Tuesday. “You need a shot of confidence, and a game like this can do that for you,” coach Tim Miles told reporters.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (11-14, 5-8 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers had their best shooting half of the season as they drained 63 percent of their shots during the first 20 minutes against the Nittany Lions and finished at 55.4 percent from the field. Glynn Watson Jr. and Jack McVeigh led the way with 15 points apiece and Jordy Tshimanga and Tai Webster each added 12 points to give the team some momentum heading into the final stretch of conference play. "You can see our locker room is excited, jumping around," Webster told reporters. "We know we have a long next five games, and we know this is the time now to buckle down and do something if we want to play in the postseason."

ABOUT OHIO STATE (15-12, 5-9): The Buckeyes have five players scoring in double figures, so offense hasn’t been the problem. However, they have allowed at least 74 points in each of their Big Ten losses, while holding opponents to an average of 67 points in their five conference wins. Those nine defeats are the highest in 13 seasons in Columbus for Matta, who will tie Harold G. Olsen (1923-46) for first place with 456 games on the Ohio State sidelines Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Webster has scored in double figures in 26 straight games and has recorded at least five assists in a career-high five consecutive contests.

2. Ohio State never has lost more than three home games in conference play under Matta but is just 3-3 entering Saturday.

3. The Buckeyes lead the series 14-3 and never have lost to the Cornhuskers in seven games in Columbus.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 72, Nebraska 67