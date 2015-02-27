Ohio State 81, Nebraska 57: Jae’Sean Tate scored a career-high 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting as the host Buckeyes walloped the Cornhuskers in Big Ten play.

Sam Thompson added 15 points and Shannon Scott had 13 points and six assists for Ohio State (20-8, 9-6), which went 11-of-19 from 3-point range while ending a two-game losing streak. Freshman standout D’Angelo Russell had 11 points and six assists before departing with under 13 minutes remaining due to hamstring cramps.

Tarin Smith scored 13 points for Nebraska (13-15, 5-11), which lost its sixth straight contest. Terran Petteway added 12 points and David Rivers notched his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Cornhuskers lost to the Buckeyes for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings.

Nebraska experienced its second consecutive poor start as Ohio State led 19-6 just six-plus minutes into the contest and the lead reached 20 on Thompson’s basket with 4:35 left in the half. Tate had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting as the Buckeyes led 42-24 at the break before the Cornhuskers pulled within 12 early in the second half.

The margin was 14 when Russell exited and Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer to start an 11-3 burst and increase Ohio State’s lead to 63-41. The advantage reached 27 in the final minute as the Buckeyes finished off the convincing victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cornhuskers were just 7-of-14 from the free-throw line. … Ohio State coach Thad Matta recorded his 15th 20-win season. … Nebraska trailed by 26 points at halftime in its previous game against Iowa, eventually falling 74-46.