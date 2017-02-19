Nebraska sinks Ohio State with late three-point play

A month ago, Ohio State won at Nebraska by one. On Saturday evening in Columbus, Ohio, the Cornhuskers returned the favor.

Glynn Watson Jr. converted a three-point play with seven seconds left to lift the Cornhuskers to a 58-57 win at Value City Arena.

After a Marc Loving 3-pointer gave the Buckeyes a five-point lead with 32 seconds left, the Cornhuskers' Jack McVeigh answered with a 3-pointer seven seconds later.

Nebraska (12-14, 6-8 Big Ten) forced a tie-up in the back court on the ensuing possession to get the ball back and set up Watson's heroics.

Tai Webster led Nebraska with a game-high 17 points. McVeigh scored all of his 11 points in the second half.

Ohio State (15-13, 5-10), which led by as many as 11 in the first half, saw second-half leads of 43-34 and 54-47 dissipate. Nebraska shot 60 percent from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes.

Jae'Sean Tate had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Ohio State. Loving and 7-foot center Trevor Thompson added 13 points each.

Nebraska's Ed Morrow, who had 10 points and six rebounds, fouled out with 4:43 to go and Watson, the Cornhuskers' second-leading scorer, played most of the second half with four fouls. Ohio State committed just 10 fouls in the game.

Tate had seven early points and Nebraska made just five shots from the field in the first 13 minutes as the Buckeyes built a 22-11 lead.

Tate, Ohio State's leading scorer, had 11 first half points, and the Buckeyes led 30-24 at the break.

Webster scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor and the rest of the Cornhuskers made just 5 of 24 in the first half. Nebraska was outscored 9-2 from the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes.

Webster now has 27 straight games scoring in double figures.

The Cornhuskers, who are 2-10 against the Buckeyes since joining the Big Ten, won for the first time ever in Columbus.

Ohio State falls to 13th in the conference standings and likely will have to play in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Both teams play next on Thursday. Ohio State hosts No. 11 Wisconsin, and Nebraska travels to Michigan State.