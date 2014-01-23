Preview: Nebraska at Penn State

Nebraska was able to get its first Big Ten win after overcoming a pair of close losses, something Penn State has been unable to do all season long. The Cornhuskers seek consecutive league victories for the first time as a member of the Big Ten on Thursday when they travel to meet the Nittany Lions. Nebraska, which nearly beat Michigan at the buzzer at home Jan. 9 and lost by six Jan. 12 at Purdue, secured its biggest win of the season with Monday’s 68-62 victory over No. 15 Ohio State.

Since joining the conference prior to the 2011-12 season, the Cornhuskers are 3-1 against the Nittany Lions – one of only two Big Ten foes (Iowa) that Nebraska has defeated more than once. Penn State fell to 0-4 in games decided by five or fewer points after Saturday’s 65-64 setback at Purdue, the third time it has lost by that margin in league play. Including conference tournaments, the Nittany Lions have dropped eight straight and 28 of their last 30 against Big Ten opponents.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-8, 1-4 Big Ten): Shavon Shields averaged five points during the Cornhuskers’ five-game losing streak as he struggled with a knee strain, but appeared to be in fine form with 18 points and nine rebounds against the Buckeyes. “He was so determined; his legs were fresher, too … You could just see he looked fresher physically. But his determination, I mean, nobody was going to stop him,” coach Tim Miles told reporters. Nebraska scored 38 points inside the paint against Ohio State, its second-highest total of the season.

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-10, 0-6): Tim Frazier, who ranks 12th in the country in assists (6.4), is the only player in the Big Ten in the top seven in scoring (16.8), assists and steals (1.7). Frazier moved into 11th place on the Nittany Lions’ all-time scoring list with 19 points versus the Boilermakers and needs 16 more to move into the top 10. Penn State has been outscored 236-175 in the second half since beginning league play, negating its 215-210 advantage heading into intermission.

TIP-INS

1. The Cornhuskers won three straight conference games from Feb. 12-18, 2011, as a member of the Big 12 – the last time they prevailed in consecutive games during league play.

2. Frazier has averaged 26.5 points, eight rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.5 steals in two career games against Nebraska.

3. Cornhuskers G-F Terrran Petteway has scored in double figures in 14 straight contests, matching the most by a Nebraska player since Aleks Maric in 2007-08.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 70, Penn State 68