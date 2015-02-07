Preview: Nebraska at Penn State

The mere sight of man-to-man defense appeared to be more than enough for Nebraska to break out of an awful offensive slump. Coming off their best shooting effort in four seasons, the Cornhuskers look to break a four-game Big Ten road losing streak Saturday at Penn State. Nebraska shot a combined 33.7 percent and totaled 86 points while facing zone in lopsided losses at Michigan and Minnesota, but shot 62.8 percent against Northwestern’s man-heavy defense en route to a 76-60 home win Tuesday.

The Cornhuskers, who rank 13th in the Big Ten in scoring (63.7 points), also enjoyed the previous time they faced an opponent that played man defense, defeating Michigan State 79-77 for their best scoring output in conference play. The Nittany Lions continued their frustrating inability to win close games Wednesday, falling to 1-6 in games decided by six points or in overtime in Big Ten action thanks to a 64-58 loss at No. 16 Maryland. “I think we’re a good team, I really do. We’re just not getting the breaks. … We can’t finish games defensively or offensively,” coach Patrick Chambers said after his team’s latest setback.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-9, 5-5 Big Ten): Shavon Shields is tied for sixth in the league in scoring at 16 points per game and became the 26th player in school history to reach 1,000 points Tuesday. Terran Petteway – the league’s third-leading scorer at 19 points per game – surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season after totaling 88 prior to his transfer from Texas Tech and needs three more points Saturday to top that mark in his two-year Cornhuskers’ career. Nebraska, which entered the Northwestern game ranked 317th in the country in 3-point percentage, shot a season-best 47.6 percent beyond the arc and tied a season high with 10 3-pointers.

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-9, 2-8): D.J. Newbill – the sixth-leading scorer in the nation at 21.3 points – needs eight points to move into sole possession of fourth place on the school scoring list and 10 points to join Talor Battle as the only Nittany Lions to reach 500 in three consecutive seasons. Ross Travis (750 career rebounds) broke his sixth-place tie with John Amaechi on Wednesday and needs six more boards to pass two more players and take sole possession of fourth place on the school’s all-time list. Second-leading scorer Brandon Taylor (9.9 points) returned Wednesday after a two-game absence due to mild knee sprain and scored nine points in 16 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska has averaged 77.5 points in its last two games against opponents who played man defense and 47 points in its last six contests against foes who used mostly zone defense.

2. Penn State’s last seven Big Ten losses have come by an average of 5.3 points.

3. The Cornhuskers have recorded at least 10 assists just six times since reaching that benchmark in each of their first eight contests. Nebraska posted a season-high 16 Monday.

PREDICTION: Penn State 59, Nebraska 55