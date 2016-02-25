Preview: Nebraska at Penn State

PennState is riding a wave of momentum having won three of four games, includingvictories against Indiana, which was ranked 22nd at the time, and then-No. 4 Iowa. Theonly loss in that stretch came at Nebraska, but the Nittany Lions have a chanceto exact revenge Thursday as they face a Cornhuskers team in search of its fourth road win of the season.

With aroster that lacks a star and is made up of unproven role players, Penn State’s coaching staff deserves credit for getting players tooverachieve and develop into a team that believes in itself and is capable ofbeating the conference power schools on any given night. “It’s the playersthat have really responded to our coaching,” coach Pat Chambers toldreporters. “They’ve stepped it up. We didn’t know that certain guys weregoing to step up at timely spots over the course of the year.” TheCornhuskers will have their hands full but did receive good news late Wednesdayafternoon, when coach Tim Miles said second-leading scorer Shavon Shields would travel and most likely play for the first timesince suffering a concussion on Feb. 6. The injury to Shields has meant some ofMiles’ younger players, such as sophomore Jake Hammond and freshman Jack McVeigh, have been able to gain valuable experience.

TV: 7p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUTNEBRASKA (14-14, 6-9 Big Ten): McVeigh has taken advantage of the opportunityto play added minutes because of the injury to Shields, leading the Cornhuskers with 16 points - including a career-high five 3-pointers - against theBuckeyes in an overtime loss on Saturday. The 6-8 forward from Australia is coming off his best week of theseason, averaging 16.5 points on 50 percent shooting - including8-of-16 from 3-point range, four rebounds and two assists per game. In the first meeting with Penn State, Kansas transfer and leading scorer Andrew White IIIrecorded a career-high 35 points.

ABOUTPENN STATE (14-13, 5-9): If one had to pick a star player on this season’s roster,the choice would either be Brandon Taylor or Shep Garner. Taylor has scored in double figures in all but two games andleads the team in scoring (16.6 points) and rebounds (6.5), while Garneraverages 13.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and has been thecatalyst during the Nittany Lions’ recent run of success. Sophomore forward Payton Banks has emerged after redshirting to develop into a solid third threatas he averages 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. In theirfirst meeting this season, the Cornhuskers led by one point at halftime and outscored theNittany Lions 35-10 to start the second half before a late run resulted in the 70-54 final.2. In BigTen play, 41 percent of Nebraska’s total minutes have come from freshmen.

3. PennState F Donovon Jack has gone 13-of-18 and scored 31 points while grabbing 11rebounds in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Penn State 73, Nebraska 69