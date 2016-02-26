Penn State 56, Nebraska 55

Sophomore guard Shep Garner split two free throws with 7.2 seconds left as part of a 22-point effort to lead Penn State to a 56-55 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night in Big Ten action at State College, Pa.

Senior forward Brandon Taylor added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (15-13, 6-9 Big Ten), who won for the fourth time in five games. Garner and Taylor each made five 3-pointers as Penn State prevailed despite blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

Senior forward Shavon Shields scored 25 points for the Cornhuskers (14-15, 6-10) in his return from a four-game absence due to a concussion. Shields had a chance to win the game for Nebraska but he came up short on a 12-foot attempt as time expired.

The Cornhuskers recovered from the large deficit to trail 55-52 with 3:12 left after Shields drained a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play. Freshman forward Michael Jacobson hit two free throws with 50.3 seconds remaining to cap an 11-0 run and tie the score at 55.

Garner made the first of two free throws with 7.2 seconds left to provide the final score.

Shields and senior guard Benny Parker scored back-to-back baskets early in the second half to get Nebraska within seven points before Penn State scored the next 11 points. Senior forward Donovon Jack culminated the surge with a three-point play to give the Nittany Lions a 42-24 lead with 14:19 remaining.

A short time later, the Cornhuskers got back in the game with nine straight points and moved within 44-35 on a jumper by freshman guard Glynn Watson Jr. with 10:18 left. White drained a 3-pointer to cut Nebraska’s deficit to 47-41 with 7:55 to play before Taylor and Garner connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the Nittany Lions’ lead to 12 with 6:54 remaining.

Garner had 12 points and Taylor added 11 as Penn State held a 28-20 halftime lead. Shields had 14 in the first half and scored nine straight Nebraska points in one stretch to pull the Cornhuskers within 21-18 with 3:53 left before Penn State closed with a 7-2 run to take the eight-point advantage.