Preview: Nebraska at Purdue

Purdue looks to snap a two-game skid when it hosts Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers won five of their last six non-conference games but have stumbled in Big Ten play, including an 82-79 setback to Minnesota last Sunday. Coach Matt Painter knows his team must improve and called on his players to grow up quickly, saying: “We need to show some basketball maturity and we have to continue to work on playing winning basketball.”

Nebraska has lost four consecutive games and is coming off a 71-70 defeat to Michigan on Thursday when it missed two point-blank shots in the final seconds. The Cornhuskers dropped all three Big Ten contests and hope to stop the bleeding against Purdue with a daunting encounter versus No. 3 Ohio State on deck. Coach Tim Miles urged his team to put the loss to the Wolverines behind them, saying: “Purdue has been waiting a week for us and will punish us if we’re not ready to compete so we have to get back in the fighting mode.”

TV: Noon. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-7, 0-3 Big Ten): Terran Petteway leads the team in scoring (17.2) and netted 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half against Michigan. The Cornhuskers have struggled shooting the ball during their losing streak, failing to hit 40 percent of their attempts from the field in three of their last four games. Nebraska shot a season-high 91.7 percent from the free throw line against Michigan.

ABOUT PURDUE (10-5, 0-2): Terone Johnson led the way with 18 points and five rebounds versus Minnesota and has made at least one 3-pointer in 10 straight games. A.J. Hammons ranks ninth nationally in blocks at 3.57 per game, but saw a streak of 19 consecutive games with at least one swat come to an end against Minnesota. Johnson tops the team in scoring (14.2) and has finished in double figures in 13 games this season.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is 1-26 when allowing 80 points or more under Painter.

2. The Boilermakers are 6-3 in games decided by single digits this season.

3. Nebraska has scored 60 points or fewer in three of its last four games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 79, Nebraska 64