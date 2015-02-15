Preview: Nebraska at Purdue

Purdue looks to stay on course for its first trip to the NCAA Tournament in three seasons when struggling Nebraska pays a visit Sunday in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers defeated Rutgers 61-51 on Thursday for their fifth victory in the last six games to keep themselves in the middle of a crowded battle for second place in the conference with six games to go. Nebraska has dropped four of its last five contests overall and has posted just one true road victory in eight attempts this season.

The Cornhuskers have been one of the worst offensive teams in the Big Ten despite boasting the league’s third-leading scorer in Terran Petteway (18.8). Nebraska comes in off a 65-55 loss to Wisconsin at home and takes on a balanced Purdue offense that has six players averaging between 8.3 and 11 points. Boilermakers 7-foot center A.J. Hammons continues to raise his game on both ends of the court, averaging 12.4 points and five blocks in his last five outings.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-11, 5-7 Big Ten): Petteway has averaged 21.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last three games for the Cornhuskers, who are 13th out of 14 teams in the league in scoring (62.5). Shavon Shields, who averages a team-high 6.3 rebounds, also contributes 15.7 points per game while no one else registers more than 6.8. However, Nebraska is second in the league in scoring defense (61.1), third in field goal percentage defense (39.1) and has held 12 straight road opponents to 70 points or fewer.

ABOUT PURDUE (16-9, 8-4): Hammons recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks against Rutgers to raise his team-leading averages to 11, 6.3 and three, respectively. Rapheal Davis (10.9) is the only other player averaging in double figures scoring while Kendall Stephens (9.5) leads the team with 55 made 3-pointers. Purdue has allowed an average of 60.2 points over the last six games, stands fourth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.9) and third in rebounding margin at plus-4.3.

TIP-INS

1. The Cornhuskers have lost in all five of their trips to Purdue – three at Mackey Arena -- and are 4-10 in the all-time series.

2. Purdue’s 6-4 point guard Jon Octeus is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over his past four outings.

3. Nebraska F Leslee Smith has made 13 of his 18 attempts from the field over the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 68, Nebraska 58