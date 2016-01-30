Preview: Nebraska at Purdue

The last time Purdue played, the Boilermakers were withoutstar freshman forward Caleb Swanigan and needed Vince Edwards’ 24 points andeight rebounds to avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss to Minnesota. On Saturday, the Boilermakers host Nebraska, which will be trying to win fourstraight conference road games for the first time in 40 years.

Swanigan, who averages 10.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, remains a question mark with a lower leg injury. The good news forPurdue is that guard Kendall Stephens, who averages 7.2 points per game and has missedtwo straight games because of the death of friend, should be a go against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have shown dramatic offensive improvement in thepast month and are a confident bunch, having gone on the road and defeatedIllinois and No. 11 Michigan State before laying an egg at home againstMichigan. Nebraska’s one-two scoring punch of Andrew White (16.9 points) and Shavon Shields (15.8) might be able to take advantage of theBoilermakers, who could be looking ahead to their next two opponents: No. 7Maryland and the Spartans.

TV: 4:30p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTNEBRASKA (12-9, 4-4 Big Ten): Comparing the Cornhuskers’ past nine games withtheir first 12 games reveals a young team improving offensively as shootingpercentages are up (44.2 to 49.2 percent) and overall point production hasincreased (73.1 to 75.6 points per game) as the offense has climbed from140th to 75th nationally in points per possession. Coach Tim Miles credits theimprovement to first-year assistant coach Phil Beckner, who spent a season withthe Oklahoma City Thunder Developmental League affiliate. “A lot of itcomes down to making different reads off the pick and roll, off penetration oroff transition — based on what the player with the ball is doing,” Becknertold reporters. “What you’re trying to do is make defenders make adecision.”

ABOUTPURDUE (18-4, 6-3):Even if Swanigan can’t play on Saturday, the Boilermakers have a significantfrontcourt advantage over the Cornhuskers with a pair of 7-footers, A.J.Hammons (13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) and Isaac Haas(10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks). Edwards has scored 86points in his past five games and for the season is making 40.9 percent of his3-point attempts and 84.8 percent of his free throws. “I think he has beenplaying well, and then all of a sudden he got a couple more looks from (3-pointrange) than he normally gets,” coach Matt Painter told reporters.“The thing that opens up for us is so much attention goes to our centers(Hammons and Haas). Guys maybe aren’t used to covering (the perimeter) as much.You’re going to get some more opportunities.”

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is the only teamin the nation to outrebound every opposing team this season.

2. Edwards is 32-for-60from the field (53 percent) over the last five games.

3. White is making 43.4percent of his 3-point shots in Big Ten games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 77, Nebraska 71