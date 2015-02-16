(Updated: CHANGES “with under nine minutes to go” to “8 1/2” in graph 5)

Purdue 66, Nebraska 54: Freshman Vince Edwards led the way with 15 points as the Boilermakers defeated the visiting Cornhuskers for the sixth victory in their last seven Big Ten contests.

Kendall Stephens made four 3-pointers en route to 12 points off the bench and A.J. Hammons scored seven to go along with 12 rebounds for Purdue (17-9, 9-4 Big Ten). Dakota Mathias had 10 points while Jon Octeus added nine points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Boilermakers.

Shavon Shields posted 19 points to pace Nebraska (13-12, 5-8), which has dropped five of its last six games and fell to 1-8 in true road games. Terran Petteway chipped in with 13 points and Walter Pitchford added 12 for the Cornhuskers, who were 3-of-16 from behind the 3-point arc.

Nebraska led by six early on before Edwards drained a 3-pointer and Stephens added two more as Purdue gradually took control and led 26-20 at intermission. The Boilermakers only shot 26.9 percent in the opening 20 minutes, but started fast in the second half as Mathias scored seven points to help increase the lead to 38-26.

The Cornhuskers trimmed the lead to nine before Stephens drained another 3-pointer to start a 7-0 burst that pushed Purdue’s lead to 55-39 with 8 ½ minutes to go. Nebraska was able to whittle its deficit to seven, but Edwards scored inside, Hammons made a free throw and Mathias drained a 3-pointer for a 64-51 edge with 1:52 left to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Boilermakers had a 44-29 edge in rebounding – 18-8 on the offensive boards. … Petteway has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. … Purdue leads the series 11-4 and has won all six meetings at home.