Preview: Nebraska at Rhode Island

Proud to be back in the rankings and planning for bigger things down the road this season, No. 21 Nebraska has taken a businesslike approach to the early going. A pair of similar wins over inferior opponents has given coach Tim Miles a decent sample size and plenty of film of his club, its strengths and weaknesses. But Northern Kentucky and Central Arkansas will only get you so far, and Miles knows his crew has a bigger challenge on tap in its first road game Saturday at Rhode Island.

The Cornhuskers are averaging 81 points per game and look every bit like an inspired team that will be pushed by two straight losses to end last season. Nebraska fell to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, then Baylor in the NCAA Tournament, dampening a 19-13 campaign that could have been much more. But with four players averaging double digits in scoring and plenty of depth, the Cornhuskers should be even better this year and could really test a young Rams team still trying to find its way in the Atlantic 10.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2-0): The Cornhuskers have 12 players who can accrue quality minutes, but don’t tell that to Terran Petteway and Shavon Shields, who seem intent on playing as much as they possibly can. They are both averaging 30 minutes a game, Petteway leads the team in scoring (24 ppg), and Shields is tops in rebounding (7.5 rpg). But give credit to Miles for emptying his bench early on, logging minutes for players who could use that experience in conference play, like Tarin Smith (16 mpg, 5 ppg) and Moses Abraham (11 mpg, 3.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg).

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (2-0): Coach Dan Hurley is in the third year of his transition plan for the Rams, and Rhode Island has an opportunity to be much better than last year’s 14-18 club. But Hurley did the club no favors with the schedule, scratching in teams like the Cornhuskers, Kansas and Providence before league play begins. Though wins over Pace and Massachusetts Lowell to open the year were expected, Hurley’s top player, Hassan Martin, made the most of them and takes averages of 19.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks into Saturday’s contest.

TIP-INS

1. Hurley, a former high school coach and guard at Seton Hall who left Wagner in 2012 for Rhode Island, is 24-39 with the Rams.

2. The Rams last qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 1999, while Nebraska broke a 16-year drought with last season’s appearance.

3. The Cornhuskers defeated visiting Rhode Island 83-63 on Nov. 20, 2011 in the only meeting between the two schools.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 70, Rhode Island 60