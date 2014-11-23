Rhode Island 66, Nebraska 62 (OT)

(Updated: CORRECTED Matthews’ foul shooting numbers in notebook.)

Rhode Island 66, No. 21 Nebraska 62 (OT): Freshman Jared Terrell nailed two big 3-pointers early in overtime to help send the visiting Rams to a victory over the Cornhuskers.

Terrell finished with 12 points and E.C. Matthews had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (3-0), who snapped a 22-game losing streak to ranked teams. Jarelle Reischel added eight points and five rebounds, Hassan Martin recorded eight points and 12 boards and Gilvydas Biruta supplied six points and eight rebounds for Rhode Island.

Shavon Shields produced 25 points and nine rebounds and Terran Petteway contributed 15 points for Nebraska (3-1). Benny Parker chipped in with seven points and David Rivers had six for the Cornhuskers.

Points were at a premium for both teams during the first half as neither shot the ball well, particularly from 3-point territory, but the Cornhuskers managed to go to halftime with a 23-19 advantage. Matthews scored eight straight points to help give the Rams a 33-28 lead with 14:22 remaining, but the Cornhuskers quickly regained the lead as Shields scored six consecutive points.

The teams traded baskets right down to the final seconds of regulation, when the Rams missed two chances to claim the victory. In overtime, Shields answered Terrell’s 3-pointers with a pair of free throws and the Cornhuskers twice got it to a one-possession game, but Matthews and his teammates made just enough free throws to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams shot less than 33 percent and combined to go 2-of-22 on 3-pointers in the first half. ... Matthews made 11-of-14 free throws for the Rams, who were 21-of-33 as a team. ... The Rams finished with a 49-36 advantage in rebounding, including 16-7 on the offensive glass.