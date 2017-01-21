Preview: Nebraska at Rutgers

Much like Rutgers' unlikely 11-1 open to the season, Nebraska's surprising 3-0 start in Big Ten play is quickly becoming a distant memory. The Cornhuskers attempt to end their three-game losing streak in conference action Saturday when they hit the road to face the only winless team in league action in the Scarlet Knights.

Since mounting unexpected close wins over then-ranked Indiana, No. 25 Maryland and Iowa for its best start in conference play in 41 years, Nebraska has suffered three straight single-digit losses to fall back in the middle of the Big Ten pack. The most excruciating of those defeats came Wednesday at home versus Ohio State, as Cornhuskers sophomore guard Glynn Watson Jr. tripped on defense during an inbounds play, allowing the Buckeyes' Marc Loving to convert an uncontested go-ahead layup with less than a second remaining. Rutgers is in the midst of a seven-game slide - six against conference foes (four of which have come by at least 13 points) - after enjoying much success against an unremarkable schedule in November and December. The latest double-digit setback came in a sloppy performance Sunday at Indiana, as the Scarlet Knights committed 21 turnovers and shot 12-of-26 from the free-throw line.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-9, 3-3 Big Ten): Tai Webster (18.3 points) ranks third in the conference in scoring and has been a steady hand in what has sometimes been an inconsistent offense; the senior guard is one of only two power-conference players - and one of five Division I players overall - averaging at least 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Watson (14.8 points, league-high two steals per game) is tied for first in 3-pointers (3.2 per game), third in the league in scoring (19.2) and sixth in 3-point percentage (52.8) during Big Ten play. Sophomore forward Ed Morrow Jr. (10.1 points, team-high 7.9 rebounds) has missed each of the last two games with a foot injury and remains out indefinitely.

ABOUT RUTGERS (11-8, 0-6): Sophomore guard Corey Sanders (team-high marks of 11.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals) has been a bright spot for the Scarlet Knights over his last four games after a rough start to league play, averaging 17.5 points on 45.3 percent from the field (10.2 points on 37.6-percent shooting over his first 15 outings). Junior forward Deshawn Freeman (11.5 points) ranks fourth in the conference in rebounding (8.7) and is averaging 13.3 points and 11.3 rebounds over his last three contests despite coming off a nine-point, six-board effort versus the Hoosiers. Nigel Johnson (11.3) is Rutgers' third-leading scorer but has struggled from the field over his last two games, going 2-for-17 (including 0-for-7 beyond the arc).

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska has won the last five meetings, including a 90-56 decision in Piscataway last season that served as the Cornhuskers' most lopsided road win in 95 years and the Scarlet Knights' worst home loss in 54 years.

2. Rutgers became the first team to win the battle of the boards against Indiana this season and ranks fifth overall in Division I with a conference-high 42.4 rebounds per game.

3. The Cornhuskers have made a total of 15 free throws over their last two games after averaging that many over their first four Big Ten contests.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 74, Rutgers 70