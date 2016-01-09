Nebraska 90, Rutgers 56

Andrew White scored 28 points to fuel Nebraska’s 90-56 rout of Rutgers on Saturday at the Louis Brown Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Nebraska jumped out to a big early lead and was never challenged en route to its first Big Ten victory of the season. The Cornhuskers (9-8, 1-3 Big Ten) led 21-7 six minutes into the game and went into halftime ahead 46-26.

Rutgers (6-11, 0-4) shot 30 percent from the field and missed all seven 3-point attempts in the first half. Guard Mike Williams had a big game off the bench, leading the Knights with 22 points, and freshman guard Corey Sanders added nine points. Rutgers has lost four straight.

Four Cornhuskers joined White in double figures. Guard Glynn Watson Jr. scored 12 points, forward Shavon Shields added 11 and forward Ed Morrow came off the bench to contribute 10 for Nebraska, which ended a three-game losing streak.

The Cornhuskers crushed the Scarlet Knights on the glass with a 38-24 advantage and scored 70-plus points for the 10th time this season. They scored 70 points in nine games all of last season.

White grabbed nine rebounds to go along with his 28 points.

Rutgers finished 2 of 17 on 3-pointers.