Sanders' last-second shot lifts Rutgers over Nebraska

Corey Sanders followed his own miss and scored on a follow with one second left, giving Rutgers a dramatic 65-64 Big Ten home victory over Nebraska that ended the Scarlet Knights' seven-game losing streak Saturday.

The loss, the second straight suffered with one second remaining, was the fourth in a row for the Cornhuskers.

Rutgers (12-8, 1-6 Big Ten) scored the game's last six points -- after Nebraska's Jack McVeigh hit the third of his three straight 3-pointers down the stretch to give Nebraska (9-4, 3-4) 64-59 lead with 1:31 left.

Big man C.J. Gettys scored and was fouled with 1:15 remaining and missed the free throws before a Mike Williams steal off a Glynn Watson Jr. turnover set up two free throws by Deshawn Freeman, Rutgers climbing to within one with 40.3 seconds left. Sanders then had a steal and Rutgers called time with nine seconds left.

Sanders then capped a season-high 25-point game with his heroics. He also had five rebounds, four assists and three of the Knights' season-high 11 blocked shots. Nigel Johnson added 11 points and Freeman and Gettys both had 10, Freeman grabbing seven rebounds.

"We stayed the course -- nothing's easy in our league," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said on his team's radio broadcast. "I'm really proud of our guys." He pointed to the defensive effort turned in against Nebraska's high-scoring guards.

Sanders went 11 of 18 from the floor.

Ty Webster led the Huskers, playing without the injured Ed Morrow, with 14 points, while McVeigh and Watson both scored 12 and Evan Taylor 10.

Nebraska lost in the exact same fashion at Ohio State in its previous game.

Down 12 late in the first half, the Cornhuskers, who were 8 of 36 from the floor and went 10 minutes without a basket in the opening 20 minutes, went on an 18-6 run bridging the halves to catch up.

The Scarlet Knights visit Maryland on Tuesday while Nebraska plays its second straight road game at Northwestern on Thursday night.