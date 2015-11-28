Preview: Nebraska vs. Tennessee

Nebraska and Tennessee came up short against unbeatenopponents in Friday’s Barclays Center Classic semifinals in Brooklyn, N.Y. On Saturdayafternoon, they’ll match 4-2 records in the tourney’s consolation championship.

On the strength of a game-and career-high 21 points from guard Tai Webster, the Cornhuskers gave No. 24Cincinnati a tussle before the Bearcats pulled away late at the free-throwline. That halted a three-game winning streak for Nebraska, whose only losseshave come against nationally ranked foes in Cincinnati and No. 11 Villanova onNov. 17. The Volunteers also will be attempting to get back on track Saturday after seeing a three-game victory streak end in Friday’s 73-70 loss to GeorgeWashington. Guards Kevin Punter and Robert Hubbs III missed game-tying3-pointers in the final seconds for Tennessee.

TV: Noon ET, No TV

ABOUT NEBRASKA (4-2): The Cornhuskers held theirown against Cincinnati’s daunting pressure, shooting 42.3 percent from thefield and committing 12 turnovers. Credit the supporting cast, though, asleading scorers Andrew White (14.8 points) and Shavon Shields (13.8) combinedfor 22 points and seven rebounds. Nebraska entered the contest having snared50-plus rebounds in two straight games and having outrebounded each of itsfirst five foes by at least seven, but were no match for theBearcats 39-29.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-2): Like Nebraska, the Volunteersran into a bigger and stronger opponent than what they’ve become accustomed toafter recent wins over Marshall, Gardner-Webb and Army, and George Washington dominatedthe glass 47-30. Punter kept Tennessee within range, scoring a game-high 24points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and hitting 7-of-9 free throws despiteplaying the majority of the second half with four fouls. Punter has scored atleast 24 in his last three outings and leads the team with 22.2 per game while forwardArmani Moore (17 points), Hubbs (15.7) and guard Devon Baulkman (11) also areaveraging double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska won both previous meetings,but the programs haven’t met since 2004.

2. The Volunteers have averaged 68.5 points intheir two losses and 87.5 in their four wins.

3. The Cornhuskers start four upperclassmen, but fourof their top six scorers entering the tournament were freshmen.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 69, Nebraska 64