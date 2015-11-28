Nebraska 82, Tennessee 71

Guard Tai Webster scored 18 points to lead five Nebraska players in double figures as the Cornhuskers downed Tennessee 82-71 in the consolation round of the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (5-2) led the entire second half and were up by as many as 22. Tennessee was within single digits at 80-71 after a pair of free throws by guard Shembari Phillips with 1:35 to play, but failed to score again.

Guard Andrew White added 15 points for Nebraska. Forwards Jake Hammond and Shavon Shields each had 11, while guard Glynn Watson Jr. contributed 10 points off the bench.

Guard Kevin Punter led all scorers with 23 points for Tennessee (4-3), making 9 of 10 free throws along the way. The Vols shot just 36.2 percent from the field, but helped themselves by making 21 of their 26 free throw attempts. Nebraska made things more interesting by missing 11 of their 27 attempts at the stripe.

Nebraska led 40-32 at the half, thanks in part to 34-19 edge on the boards.