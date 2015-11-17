Preview: Nebraska at Villanova

Villanova’s guards generally get the bulk of the attention, especially senior Ryan Arcidiacono and freshman Jalen Brunson. That said, the eighth-ranked Wildcats understand that the key to their entire operation just might be center Daniel Ochefu, who eyes another strong performance Tuesday night against visiting Nebraska.

Arcidiacono and Brunson each contributed 12 points to Villanova’s season-opening 91-54 win against Fairleigh Dickinson as all five starters registered double-digit points for the hosts. Ochefu totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double while playing only 20 minutes. “We have to show Daniel some love,” Arcidiacono said to the media. “He was just a beast out there, defensively, offensively and on the offensive glass. We don’t get some of the 3s we got without Daniel and Darryl (Reynolds) and everyone rebounding for us.” Nebraska routed Mississippi Valley State, 97-51, in its opener behind some sizzling 3-point shooting.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NEBRASKA (1-0): Andrew White (18 points) and Jack McVeigh (16) were the top scorers for Nebraska against Mississippi Valley State, and they combined to shoot 8-of-10 from 3-point range. Shavon Shields added 15 points - right on his average from last season, when he was the team’s second-leading scorer behind the now graduated Terran Petteway. One player for the Cornhuskers who is seeking a bounce-back effort on Tuesday is freshman guard Glynn Watson Jr., who was 2-of-9 with three turnovers in his collegiate debut.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (1-0): Brunson, one of the top rated freshmen in the country, did not take a shot for the first nine minutes against Fairleigh Dickson but then scored all 12 of his points in the next 11 minutes. “I like that he knows how to make people better and still be aggressive offensively,” coach Jay Wright said of Brunson, whose father Rick played locally at Temple and then in the NBA. Kris Jenkins deposited 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the opener after averaging 6.3 points and two rebounds in a reserve role last year.

TIP-INS

1. This contest is part of the first annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.

2. Villanova held a 41-16 scoring advantage in the paint in its opener.

3. Nebraska F Nick Fuller had a great debut with 10 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.

PREDICTION: Villanova 67, Nebraska 60