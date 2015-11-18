No. 11 Villanova 87, Nebraska 63

PHILADELPHIA -- No. 11 Villanova used a massive first-half run and some lockdown defense to run past Nebraska 87-63 in the first of several matchups this week between the Big East and Big Ten.

Villanova senior center Daniel Ochefu had his second double-double in as many games with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while junior wing Josh Hart led the team with 19 points on 8 of 14 from the floor.

Nebraska junior guard Andrew White paced the Cornhuskers with 18 points on 6 of 11 from the floor.

The contest was part of the first Gavitt Tip-Off Games, an eight-year deal between the Big East and Big Ten that will see eight teams from each league go head-to-head each season, with each team participating at least six of the eight years.

Trailing by seven with 7:43 remaining in the first half, ‘Nova clamped down on defense, holding Nebraska scoreless for a six-minute stretch as a 22-0 run gave them a 38-25 lead at the break. The Cornhuskers would never get within single digits as the Wildcats would lead by as many as 30 late in the second half.

The Wildcats forced eight turnovers during their game-changing run, part of 21 turnovers total committed by Nebraska against just seven by Villanova.

Villanova (2-0) also shot 49.2 percent (31 of 63) from the floor and 80 percent (16 of 20) from the line while holding Nebraska (1-1) to 37.7 percent (23 of 61) overall and just nine total foul shots