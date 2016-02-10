Preview: Nebraska at Wisconsin

Afterlosing three straight Big Ten games, Wisconsin is now on a five-game winningstreak that includes victories over No. 9 Michigan State and No. 22 Indiana.The Badgers on Wednesday host a Nebraska team that snapped a three-game losing streak onSaturday against lowly Rutgers and while doing so, lost the services of three-year captain Shavon Shields.

Afterthey play the Cornhuskers, the Badgers embark on the toughest part of theirschedule with a home game against Illinois sandwiched in between road gamesagainst No. 2 Maryland, a rematch against the Spartans and then No. 5 Iowa in aspan of 12 days. The Badgers have made the NCAA Tournament 17 straight times,but currently are on the bubble, prompting interim coach Greg Gardto tell reporters who ask about the Badgers’ chances of making it 18 straight,“It’s way too early because we’ve got a long, long ways to go. In any year,we’ve never worried about what could happen down the road. It’s always aboutwhat’s next.” Talk around the Cornhuskers program since the win over Rutgershas been the health of second-leading scorer Shields, who was knockedunconscious, left the game on a gurney and was ruled out of Wednesday’s game,ending his streak of 106 straight starts, five off the school record. ”We’regoing to take our time with him,“ coach Tim Miles said. ”There are alot of things, like he’s missing class. He’s an academic all-American missingclass; that’s a big deal. … This is just going to be a process and we’re goingto get him back when he’s ready.”

TV: 7p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTNEBRASKA (13-11, 5-6 Big 10): Freshman Jack McVeighwill get his first career start in place of Shields and the 6-7 Australia native, who has played in all 24games, averages 4.9 points with a career high of 16 points, which hetallied in a loss to Indiana. Miles will be counting on three other freshman --Glyn Watson (eight points and a career-high nine assists against Rutgers), Michael Jacobson (a career-high 13 points) and Ed Morrow (5-of-6and a career-high seven rebounds) -- to help pick up the slack in Shields‘absence. Even though they won’t have Shields’ 15.7 points per game in the lineup, the Cornhuskers will have leading scorer Andrew White, who averages 17.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (14-9, 6-4): Redshirt freshman Ethan Happ has come on strong during conference play as he leads the Big Ten with seven double-doubles and is third in the conference with 8.1 rebounds per game. The Badgers have received a boost off the bench from junior forward Vitto Brown, who is averaging 10.0 points per game over the past three contests on 11-of-17 from the field. Nigel Hayes is averaging 21.8 points per game during Wisconsin’s five-game winning streak.

TIP-INS

1. White is making 42 percent of his 3-point shots.

2. Wisconsin is rankedsecond in the Big Ten in points allowed at 64.8 per game.

3. Hayes has gone the free-throw line 188 times this season, tied for 11th in the nation with LSU’s Ben Simmons.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 60