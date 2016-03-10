Preview: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Sixth-seeded Wisconsin begins its quest to defend its Big Ten tournament title when it takes on 11th-seeded Nebraska in the second round in Indianapolis on Thursday. The Badgers defeated Michigan State 80-69 in the final last year and are hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back Big Ten championships since Ohio State achieved the feat in 2010 and 2011.

Wisconsin began conference play 1-4 before winning 11 of its next 13 games, including three victories over top-10 teams, to all but lock up its 18th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Badgers have dominated the series since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, winning seven of eight meetings -including a 72-61 triumph on Feb. 10. Nebraska snapped a five-game losing streak with an 89-72 victory over lowly Rutgers for its first Big Ten tournament victory since March 14, 2013. The Cornhuskers are 2-4 all-time in the tournament and likely will need to break the 80-point barrier once more to pull of the upset and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time.

TV: 8:30 p.m ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NEBRASKA (15-17): Shavon Shields battled through foul trouble in the first half to finish with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win over Rutgers for his first double-double of the season. Tai Webster knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 18 points while Andrew White added 16 against the Scarlet Knights. “Getting that one under our belt can hopefully catapult us into a little run in the tournament,” Shields told reporters. “If we can get Glynn (Watson Jr.), Tai and Drew scoring, I think it lifts us to another level and allows us to win big games.”

ABOUT WISCONSIN (20-11): Greg Gard shed his interim tag as he received a five-year deal on Tuesday to become the permanent coach of the Badgers after leading the team to a 13-6 record since taking over for Bo Ryan in mid-December. Ethan Happ was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by both the media and coaches after averaging 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in the regular season. Junior forward Nigel Hayes was named to the All-Big Ten First Team after leading Wisconsin in scoring (16.5) and assists (3.1).

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has held opponents to 60 points or fewer in four of its last five games.

2. Happ leads the Badgers with nine double-doubles.

3. The winner will face third-seeded Maryland in the quarterfinals.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 76, Nebraska 65