Wisconsin knocks off Cornhuskers in Kaminsky’s return

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin regained its 3-point scoring touch and got back on the winning track with senior forward Frank Kaminksy’s return to the lineup.

Kaminsky scored a game-high 22 points to lead No. 7 Wisconsin to a 70-55 Big Ten Conference win on Thursday against Nebraska at the Kohl Center.

With Kaminsky on the bench after suffering a concussion last week at Purdue, the Badgers had an eight-game winning streak snapped four days ago in their first Big Ten loss of the season, a 67-62 setback at Rutgers.

The Badgers shot 52.4 percent (11 of 21) from 3-point range in the victory, and Kaminsky was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Wisconsin was 8 of 35 from 3-point range in its previous two games.

Kaminsky, a 7-foot pre-season All-American, said he became better focused on his long-range shooting after receiving advice from Badgers assistant coach Gary Close.

“You always regress to the mean,” Kaminsky said. “Coach Close told me that yesterday in practice when I was a little frustrated when my shot wasn’t going in. Just the law of averages. He told me to get a couple off early, and I was able to do that, and they were falling. I just kept shooting them and they kept going in.”

Sophomore forward Nigel Hayes scored 13 points while sophomore guard Bronson Koenig and junior forward Sam Dekker added 11 each for the Badgers (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten), who shot 50 percent from the field. Koenig started his second career game, and started at the point guard spot in place of senior guard Traevon Jackson, who broke his right foot Sunday in the second half against Rutgers.

Senior forward Duje Dukan came off the bench to score 10 points for Wisconsin.

Nebraska coach Tim Miles called the loss the Huskers’ “worse defensive effort of the year” with defending the perimeter, but attributed the performance to Wisconsin’s veteran play and versatility, and the Badgers’ desire to bounce back after the road loss at Rutgers.

“Philosophically, you can’t let Wisconsin beat you in the post,” Miles said. “If (Bo) Ryan is able to get the ball inside to all those different guys, they’ll carve you up 10,000 ways.”

The Huskers opened the second half with a 9-3 run that trimmed Wisconsin’s lead to four at 40-36. But in short order, Wisconsin built its lead with a 22-4 run as Nebraska was mired in a scoring drought of 8:59.

Junior guard Terran Petteway scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting for Nebraska (10-8, 2-3 Big Ten), which beat Wisconsin last season in the only meeting between the teams.

Petteway went without a shot attempt for a lengthy stretch in the second half, and Miles said the Badgers eventually were able to contain the guard.

Miles also respected Petteway’s effort with getting the Huskers involved on offense.

“They did a better job on him, but first of all, you get tired when you carry the entire load,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. “We ran some actions for him, but they were showing him two people and he’s trying to find his teammates. He’s trying to be a more well-rounded player.”

The Huskers shot 42 percent (21 of 50) in the setback, and the loss snapped a two-game winning streak.

Kaminsky scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half to push the Badgers to a 37-27 halftime lead.

The game also showcased two of the Big Ten’s top players in Kaminsky and Petteway.

Petteway scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting in the first half. He entered the game as the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer with an 18.9 average.

Hayes scored nine points and sophomore guard had eight for Wisconsin, which shot 62.5 percent (15 of 24) in the first half.

The Huskers hit four of their first five shots to take an early lead. Guard Shavon Shields’ jumper gave Nebraska an 11-7 edge, but the Huskers cooled off and shot 40.7 percent (11 of 27) in the first.

Meanwhile, Ryan said he was pleased with how the Badgers responded to disruptions in the starting lineup, particularly with the absence of Jackson and insertion of Koenig at point guard. Ryan, in his 14th season at the coaching helm, rarely makes changes in the lineup.

”They’re going to rally,“ Ryan said. ”It still doesn’t mean Trae (Jackson) isn’t going to be missed in the season when he’s out.

“To have that string of 78 straight games with the same starting lineup, I don’t know if that’s a record, but it’s a pretty good run.”

NOTES: Wisconsin senior G Traevon Jackson, who had successful surgery Thursday on his broken right foot, had started in 84 straight games. Jackson is expected to be sidelined at least six weeks. ... The Huskers didn’t arrive at their Madison hotel until 4 a.m. Thursday, due to travel problems, including mechanical issues with a charter plane. ... Nebraska hosts Minnesota on Tuesday to begin a two-game homestand. ... Wisconsin plays Iowa on Tuesday to conclude a two-game home series. ... Wisconsin F Frank Kaminsky became the 40th Badger to score 1,000 points. He entered the game needing four points to reach the milestone.