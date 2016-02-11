Wisconsin 72, Nebraska 61

Junior forward Nigel Hayes scored a game-high 20 points to boost Wisconsin to a 72-61 win over Nebraska on Wednesday night in a Big Ten game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Junior forward Vitto Brown added a career-high 18 points and junior guard Bronson Koenig contributed 12 to lift the Badgers (15-9, 7-4 Big Ten) to their sixth straight victory, which currently is the longest win streak in Big Ten play.

Freshman guard Glynn Watson Jr. scored a team-leading 16 points for Nebraska (13-12, 5-6), which has lost three straight against Wisconsin. Junior guard Andrew White III added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Badgers shot 52.4 percent from the field (11 of 24) in the first half and pushed past a scoring drought that lasted 5:35 and seven turnovers to secure a 30-26 lead at intermission. Hayes and Brown combined for 22 first-half points.

Wisconsin shot a blistering 61.1 percent (11 of 18) from 3-point range for the game, including 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions to open the second half. Koenig’s 3-pointer from the left wing extended Wisconsin’s lead to 42-32 with 16:23 to go. Koenig and Brown finished with three 3-pointers each.

Nebraska played without senior forward Shavon Shields, who suffered a concussion five days ago against Rutgers. Shields was second on the team in scoring and rebounding with averages of 15.7 points and 5.0 boards. He had started 106 consecutive games, the second-highest total in program history.